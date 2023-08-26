Opposition calls for updates on SSL fraud investigation Loop Jamaica

The Opposition People’s National Party is calling on the Government and law enforcement officials to provide an update on the status of the investigations into the alleged fraud that took place at Stocks and Securities Limited.

The call came from Opposition spokesman on finance, Julian Robinson.

“While we appreciate that sensitive information cannot be disclosed, it is important that Jamaicans and, in particular, those with monies invested in the company, are kept in the loop about the progress of the investigations,” he said. “Given Jamaica’s poor track record of successfully prosecuting those responsible for financial crimes, periodic updates on the status of the investigations are critical to maintaining public confidence that there will be no cover-up.”

Specifically, the Opposition said it would like to know the status and progress of the work being done by international partners, including Kroll Associates, who were contracted to do a forensic audit of SSL and trace where funds may have been misappropriated.

The Opposition reminded the Government that Jamaica’s reputation as a place to do business is on the line, as the international business community and those in the Diaspora watch closely to see how this matter is handled.