Opposition demands answers after Rocky Meade appointment Loop Jamaica

Questions are again being raised following the latest decision by the Government to appoint retired Chief of Defence Staff, Lieutenant General Rocky Meade to a top post in the Administration.

Meade’s latest appointment by the Andrew Holness-led Government is to the post of ambassador plenipotentiary with responsibility for national strategic initiatives, according to a statement from the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM).

His assignment, which took effect on February 13, means he has full powers to sign treaties or otherwise act on behalf of the country.

Additionally, Meade is expected to advise the prime minister and Cabinet on, as well as coordinate national strategic initiatives and projects across ministries, departments and agencies within the government.

The latest development follows a rapid about-turn by Meade last September after Jamaica House announced his appointment as Cabinet Secretary then. On that occasion, the decorated army veteran was forced to decline the offer, after first accepting, when it was deemed unconstitutional as he had not served in the public service and therefore could not now serve as cabinet secretary.

The Public Service Commission had sanctioned his appointment.

Related Article

In making the latest announcement, Jamaica House highlighted Meade’s leadership experience. He served in the Jamaica Defence Force for nearly 40 years before he retired in January 2022.

The OPM statement said that Meade has led “various significant initiatives with impact at the organisational, national, and international levels”.

These include the Jamaica National Service Corps, the expansion and regionalisation of the Jamaica Defence Force, the expansion and improvement of Caribbean regional disaster response capabilities, and the Caribbean Military Academy, which has students from more than 30 countries.

Meanwhile, the Opposition People’s National Party has responded to the latest announcementregarding Meade by demanding more information.

Opposition spokesman on finance, Julian Robinson, wants the Government to state the specific role that Meade will play in the post and also wants his compensation package made public.

“The Opposition further calls on the prime minister to clarify where this newly created post will fit within the public service, as it appears to overlap with existing positions and responsibilities, which would be an inefficient use of scarce public resources,” Robinson said.

He also wants the Government to provide an update on the recruitment exercise for a new cabinet secretary.

Following the kerfuffle that came with naming Meade cabinet secretary in September, then secretary, Douglas Saunders, who was to proceed on retirement, was asked to stay on. There have been no updates since as to when a new cabinet secretary will be appointed.

The Cabinet secretary is the head of the civil service and its most senior policy adviser.