Opposition demands that Gov’t take immediate steps to address logistics crisis at Port of Kingston

20 February 2026
The Opposition People’s National Party is demanding that the Government take immediate steps to clear what it calls the man-made logistics at the Port of Kingston.

According to Spokesman on Trade, Investment and Global Logistics, Anthony Hylton, there have been growing complaints by small business operators, individuals and relief organisations about being hit with extraordinary delays in clearing containers from the port, as well as increased costs for demurrage and related charges.

Noting that persons are being forced to pay fees for items they cannot clear, Mr. Hylton says something must be done to address the issue.

