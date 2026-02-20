Local News
Opposition demands that Gov’t take immediate steps to address logistics crisis at Port of Kingston
20 February 2026
This content originally appeared on Jamaica News.
The Opposition People’s National Party is demanding that the Government take immediate steps to clear what it calls the man-made logistics at the Port of Kingston.
According to Spokesman on Trade, Investment and Global Logistics, Anthony Hylton, there have been growing complaints by small business operators, individuals and relief organisations about being hit with extraordinary delays in clearing containers from the port, as well as increased costs for demurrage and related charges.
Noting that persons are being forced to pay fees for items they cannot clear, Mr. Hylton says something must be done to address the issue.
Related News
20 February 2026
JHTA firmly rejects proposed increase in GCT on tourism activities saying any increase is ...
12 February 2026
2 women including 83 y/o shot dead in Bayshore Park, Kingston
16 February 2026
JTA President condemns circulation of fake document claiming 50% increase in salaries for ...
20 February 2026