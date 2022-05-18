Opposition extends condolences to family, friends of late principals | Loop Jamaica

The People’s National Party has extended condolences to the family and friends of Antoinette Banton-Ellis, Principal of Vere Technical High School, and Ann Marie Johnson-Lindo, Acting Principal of Duncan’s All-Age School, both of whom passed away on May 12.

The two were among five educators to have died in a six-day period.

The others are mathematics lecturer at Portmore Community College, Gregory Williams, who died on May 11; Carlos Gordon, a grade six teacher of One Way Preparatory School in Kingston who passed on May 14; and Donnalee Wright, of Tarrant High School in St Andrew, who died Monday, May 16.

In a release on Tuesday, the Opposition expressed sincere gratitude for the work and sacrifice that the educators have given to society.

“They have helped to change the lives of many students, and helped to create better citizens,” the release from the PNP said.

Opposition Spokesperson on Education and Training Dr Angela Brown-Burke also called on all teachers and principals to pay attention to their personal well-being as they grapple with the stressful conditions in the nation’s schools.

The Opposition said it recognises that the pressures from dealing with increased violence in schools and the academic and other challenges of building back better and stronger place additional stress on teachers and principals.

“We call on the Government to ensure that facilities are provided to facilitate our teachers and principals as they find ways to cope in these high-stress work environments,” the Opposition said.