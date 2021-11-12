Opposition leader calls for NHT to return to original mandate | Loop Jamaica

Opposition Leader Mark Golding is calling on the National Housing Trust “to take stock” and refocus on its original mandate, which, he said, is to provide houses for workers who couldn’t otherwise afford them.

Golding’s call comes amid public backlash as applications opened for the purchase of apartments at Ruthven Towers, a National Housing Trust development located in Kingston. The unit cost for the high-rise apartments, for which phase one is under construction, range from $27.7 million to $37.7 million.

The apartments were, in 2018, proposed to sell for $16 million to $22 million, but after a review, the prices increased. The NHT has since defended its pricing strategy.

According to Golding, there is a shortage of houses for people at the lower income level and developing houses for that group should be NHT’s focus.

Established in 1976, NHT, according to the Trust’s website, was “entrusted with the mission of increasing and enhancing the stock of available housing in Jamaica as well as providing financial assistance to the most needy of our contributors who wish to build, to buy or to repair their homes”.