Opposition urges Gov’t to address stray animal danger on highway Loop Jamaica

Opposition Spokesperson on Transport and Works Mikael Phillips is calling on the Government to immediately address the danger posed by stray animals, particularly cattle, on the recently opened May Pen to Williamsfield leg of Highway 2000.

In a statement Tuesday, Phillips said he had received several reports and personally witnessed the dangerous situation, which poses a high risk of motor vehicle collisions and other accidents along the high-speed corridor.

He said the presence of the animals was due to the non-completion of the perimeter fencing to keep them out.

The Opposition Spokesperson said if the situation is not addressed immediately, it would be irresponsible to keep the highway open to motorists at the risk of damage and death.

The Opposition spokesperson said the minister with responsibility for highways, Prime Minister Holness, should instruct the National Road Operating and Construction Company (NROCC) to order the construction company, China Harbour, to correct the situation of opening an unfenced highway.

“We have a tendency to act only after a disaster has occurred and the hazard posed by the numerous stray animals will undoubtedly lead to accidents, if corrective action is not taken by the authorities,” he said.

Phillips also called on the National Works Agency as Jamaica’s main road authority to exercise its functions under the Main Roads Act in the interest of road safety and to protect the lives of motorists.

He also reminded the municipal corporations of Clarendon and Manchester that they had a duty to impound animals which strayed onto roads. He said, too, that there have been several fatal accidents this year involving stray animals, including one which took the life of a young police officer.