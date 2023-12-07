Opposition wants explanation for sudden resignations at UHWI Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Opposition wants explanation for sudden resignations at UHWI Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

UHWI board dissolved after chairman resigned

90-y-o woman dies in house fire in Westmoreland

Fraser McConnell satisfied with Extreme E rookie season

Opposition wants explanation for sudden resignations at UHWI

Everton beat Newcastle 3-0 in Premier League; Spurs lose again

Sagicor Sigma Corporate Run 2024 aiming to raise $100m

21 cell phones, knives among items found during ‘Ochi’ lockup search

Elderly woman escapes injury in freak accident on Constant Spring Road

Maximum 4-year ban sought for Paul Pogba in doping case

St Catherine crash claims life of young cop

Friday Dec 08

16°C
Jamaica News
Loop News

5 hrs ago

(File photo)

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Opposition spokesperson on Health and Wellness, Dr Morais Guy has called on Health Minister Dr Christopher Tufton to immediately explain the sudden resignations of the Chairman of the University Hospital Board (UHWI), Wayne Chai Chong and his deputy, Dr Andre Foote.

They both resigned with immediate effect, according to Guy.

In a statement Thursday, Guy said the Opposition was “extremely disturbed” about possible instability at the UHWI, as the institution is critical to the national public health care system.

He questioned whether the resignations could be related to the protracted recruitment of a new chief executive officer for the hospital.

Guy said there was disquiet at the hospital, and Tufton’s intervention was necessary to resolve the issues and prevent any escalation, which could lead to a disruption of normal hospital services.

“UHWI is the premier medical training institution in the Caribbean and serves a significant portion of the Jamaica population. Therefore, any issue which threatens its normal performance is disturbing to the Opposition as it impacts health care delivery to the Jamaica people,” he said.

The Opposition spokesperson said it was against this background that he was seeking the urgent attention of the minister in the “very concerning” development, recalling that the Christmas season is here, where activities are increased at hospitals.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

UHWI board dissolved after chairman resigned

Jamaica News

90-y-o woman dies in house fire in Westmoreland

Sport

Fraser McConnell satisfied with Extreme E rookie season

More From

Entertainment

Aidonia takes a break to focus on ‘birth of child’

Dancehall artiste Aidonia has announced that he will be taking a break from recording music for a few months to focus on family, especially the birth of his soon-to-be born child.
“I will be t

World News

Benjamin Zephaniah, British poet with Jamaican roots, dies at 65

See also

Benjamin Zephaniah, a British poet and political activist of Jamaican descent who drew huge inspiration from his Caribbean roots, has died. He was 65.
Zephaniah died Thursday after being diagnosed

Jamaica News

Break-in at SSL; cops on scene

Police investigators are now on the grounds of Stocks & Securities Limited on Hope Road in St Andrew, following a break-in at the location on Wednesday night.
The investment firm is at the cent

Jamaica News

St Catherine crash claims life of young cop

A policeman who is completing his probationary period, died at Linstead Hospital in St Catherine from injuries he sustained in a motor vehicle crash in the parish on Thursday.
Loop News understands

Jamaica News

21 cell phones, knives among items found during ‘Ochi’ lockup search

A search of the cellblock at the Ocho Rios Police Station by members of the Caribbean Search Centre resulted in the seizure of some 21 cellular phones among other contrabands on Monday.
Reports are

Jamaica News

PE teacher has new outlook after arrest

Now a master’s degree holder, she has a ‘line to not cross’ with students

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols