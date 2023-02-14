Orba Tech, the firm innovating for some of the largest companies in Ja Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

In today’s fast-paced, tech-driven world, companies have to more than ever be forward-thinking and innovative to stay ahead of the curb; otherwise, they risk being left behind.

This fact is by no means lost on some of Jamaica’s major companies, which have tapped innovative local tech company Orba Technology Holdings Ltd to ensure they stay on the cutting edge of things as they deliver best-in-class service to their clients.

Case in point, Sagicor Jamaica recently announced that it would employ facial recognition tech to prove persons of pension schemes it administers on behalf of various companies are who they say they are and that they are still alive.

Orba was of course behind the facial recognition tech that made it possible for Sagicor to offer this game-changing service, Orba Technology co-founder and CEO Dwight Scott told Loop News.

The tech company specialises in building customised software for companies of various sizes or stage of development in the Caribbean or around the world. Since its inception in 2018, Orba has developed a reputation as a reliable and trusted partner to companies that depend on technology critical to their existence.

Aside from Jamaica, Orba boasts clients in London, England; Ghana; Nigeria; and Canada. In the US, Orba is developing facial recognition software and building several Web integration and application tools to automate the entire network of three companies.

Co-founder Jordan Jones is Orba’s CTO. He’s responsible for the company’s technological direction and decision-making, software systems and technical process flows.

Orba’s other regional clients include powerhouse companies Proven Wealth; Sagicor Investment Cayman; Kingston Properties Reit; JN Fund Managers, which is part of the JN Group; and GK Capital, which is part of the GK Group. Meanwhile, Orba continues to onboard new clients as its reputation and high satisfaction rating among current clients skyrocket.

Although the company is based in Jamaica, it has engineers (“Jamaicans of course”) in Switzerland and Canada. “If you’re an engineer and you want a great company to work with, you don’t have to worry about living in Jamaica,” said Scott.

A small beginning, explosive growth

When Orba — founded by Scott, Luechen Christopher, Jordan Jones and Marlon James — started operating in 2018, it had two permanent team members and three part-timers. But the team exploded throughout the COVID-19 pandemic to meet the challenges posed and now stands at 43 members.

The Northern Caribbean and UTech alumni — all software engineers — decided to form the company to fill a void in the financial space for a tech company that was client and product-focused, while at the same time developing tech that would “enable the things that people wanted to accomplish”.

Co-founder Luechen Christopher is head of Mobile Development at Orba, with responsibility for creating intuitive and value-adding mobile applications and ensuring that the company’s mobile products exceed clients’ goals.

Recalling the genesis of the company, Scott said: “We looked at the pain points companies were having and we wanted to play a part in creating solutions that were time-sensitive and future-ready. The next thing we observed is that most banks and big firms — primarily 90 per cent of the applications they were using were not Caribbean applications.”

Scott said these companies had no issue working with local applications but noted that local companies were not reliable. “You can’t ask big companies to do business with companies — to build critical infrastructure that manages their operations and there is no business continuity in those technology companies — so we realised that there was a gap. We decided that we are going to build a company that these enterprise companies could trust.

They first built Metro, which is an IPO and private placement application.

“We are grateful to the companies that gave us a chance — like Proven Wealth, Sagicor, JN, Sygnus, GK Capital, Kingston Property Reit, just to name a few,” Scott said.

He said there are “smart engineers” in Jamaica and around the world but what is lacking are properly managed and sustainable tech companies that will be around to service clients.

Co-founder Marlon James is the chief architect of Lako’s brand aesthetic and is responsible for Orba’s and its client’s creative direction. He has vast experience creating expressive, intuitive and accessible user interfaces and customer journeys for digital and traditional media. He has catered to markets across the Caribbean, North America and the United Kingdom.

Beating fraud

All regulated companies — whether insurance agencies, commercial banks, securities dealers, brokers or investment firms — are required to use Regulatory Technology (RegTech) like that created by Orba and is now being used in the Sagicor group.

Scott said Orba was able to outperform international competitors with its facial recognition tech, Know Your Client (KYC), anti-money laundering (AML), deep fake detection, ID and document verification, ID and verification tampering, PEP monitoring (political expose monitoring). In addition, Orba’s international competitors did not have the technology in real-time to integrate Jamaica’s National ID.

“In real time what we do is we have created our own algorithm, localised algorithm that integrates the new National ID into our platform because for most of our pensioners, the National ID is the ID of choice and so we were able to integrate our new National ID into our application and it works seamlessly, and this is how we are able to beat our international competitors,” Scott said.

“Where the Liveness tech comes in, you can’t just submit a National ID or a driver’s licence or a passport on our application. You can’t just submit IDs. We have what is called Liveness Detection Test that is run. With this test, our automated AI algorithm that we built would tell you to do random stuff that will prove that you are a living human being and that you are who you say you are. “What we are doing for these companies is that we are helping them to manage risk and fraud at scale and we are helping them to detect deep fake — and we are helping them to manage exposure,” Scott said.

Verification and regulations

Another way Orba is helping its clients is by taking on the responsibility of conducting background checks on team members they want to hire. It is also capable of validating documents in over 190 countries.

Scott added: “We are integrated with Interpol, the FBI, FinCen [The Financial Crimes Enforcement Network], and all the NGOs in Europe. We are general data protection compliant in terms of the Data Protection Act in Europe and locally; so we help companies who are having difficulties with their regulatory and compliance issues.

“What we say is focus on your customers while we focus on regulation and compliance for you so whether it’s anti-money laundering, human trafficking KYC [Know Your Customer] onboarding, intermediary banking regulation, we help you with that. We are helping companies to become compliant-first companies through our RegTech application.”

He said because the application doesn’t require contact with people, Orba was able to “validate and verify” people’s identity remotely from anywhere in the world during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic when travel was restricted.

“This was very important for some of our clients,” he said.

Scott said this is particularly important for law firms, investment firms and especially banks to verify the identity of clients.

“If you onboard somebody today and they are compliant, and tomorrow in another… country they were blacklisted, in real-time we can say, ‘Hey, block this person, they are blacklisted in this country for money laundering’, so our application provides a real-time verification for people who are bad actors.

Scott said Orba helps clients — especially banks and investment firms — to avoid being blacklisted or fined for compliance breaches.

“Working with our platform, with our company Orba One, we help them to understand how regulation works… But what is aiding this technology is our deep understanding of regulatory requirements in any jurisdiction.

An “audacious” plan

‘To become the planet’s most intelligent company’.

That’s the mission of Orba as it pursues the goal of being around for the next 100 years.

“We break it down into 20 years quadrants,” said Scott of the 100-year plan, “and then we break down those 20 years into five years quadrants and so every five years, we take a look at our strategy, but we understand what we are benchmarking around — we are benchmarking around 100 years. So we see our business in centuries and not just years.”

He added: “Our mission to become the planet’s most intelligent company — what is guiding us is that we have to create sustainable success for our clients, and we have to become the company that gives our clients an unfair advantage in any space they operate in. With our mission to become the engineering company of choice for the world’s largest enterprise companies, that 100-year plan keeps us motivated.

Scott said the company chose the mission to be the planet’s most intelligent company because it’s a goal it cannot achieve.

“So every day it keeps us humble, it keeps us hungry. It keeps us, what I call in the mode of productive paranoia — that’s Jim Collins’ Good to Great. What can we do to improve? What can I do to do more for our clients? So it’s not that we put a timeline to be the planet’s most intelligent company, that’s our big audacious goal — that’s what we call our moon-shot aspiration.”

Still, Scott said that to give clients the best service, Orba will continue to employ the best, brightest and most hardworking people who want to make an impact and do meaningful and deep work.

When we are approaching clients and when we are approaching products and how we create products, we are thinking how will this make society better

He said the audacious mission also helps the company to think critically about what is next and what is the cost of not knowing. He said it helps Orba to figure out what is around the corner and to “develop the acumens to have that insight and to also help the client in thinking what is next and what’s the cost of not knowing”.

Scott said the mission helps the company to enable clients to think more critically and long-term about how their business survive the next 50 years, what it will look like, and build enduring technologies.

He added: “It helps us to think about what are the mitigators that we should help our clients to manage in terms of risk, it helps us to help our clients to think about security, to think about the data, to think about machine-running, to think about robotics, to think about artificial intelligence, how can your business be disrupted.

“When we are approaching clients and when we are approaching products and how we create products, we are thinking how will this make society better, how can we help our clients to build better companies, to help their employers, to help society make better decisions?

“So when we say we want to become the most intelligent company, it’s because we are thinking about people, we are thinking about factors of production, we are thinking about global warming, we are thinking about job replacement: how do we build inclusive technology that we outsource and replace traditional work and industries with, how do we recreate new ones so that people can still have opportunities to express their talents? So when we say we want to develop the planet’s most intelligent company, as we automate the world, we are going to substitute traditional labour. How do we then create net-new industries? How do we develop new skills? Finally, when we say we want to become the planet’s most intelligent company, it’s not just the building of technology, it’s also how we build what I call technology with empathy, technology with inclusion of the people.”

Orba One websites: https://orba.io/ and https://orbaone.com/ on Instagram: ORBAhq and orbaone.

NewsAmericasNow.com