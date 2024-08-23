Ordinor Tucker appointed acting director general of FID

The Financial Investigations Department (FID) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ordinor Tucker as Acting Director General, effective August 1, 2024. Tucker will serve in this capacity until January 31, 2025. His appointment follows the departure of Selvin Hay, who served with distinction over the period January 1, 2020, to July 3, 2024.

Tucker brings over two decades of experience in management, information and communications technology (ICT), cyber security, and digital forensics. His extensive background includes pivotal roles in business systems analysis, project management, and operations management within the FID and the broader public sector.

As director of the information technology Unit at the FID since 2007, Tucker has successfully led the implementation of several key initiatives, including the goAML system, which plays a critical role in financial crime reporting and analysis. His leadership and expertise in ICT policy development, digital forensics investigations, and cyber security has significantly strengthened the Department’s investigative capabilities and will be instrumental in optimising and strengthening its operational effectiveness.

In addition to his numerous professional achievements, Tucker holds an MSc. in Telecommunication Policy and Information Management from the University of the West Indies and a BSc. in Computer Science with a minor in Management Studies from the University of Technology, Jamaica. His many other qualifications, combined with his leadership in the development and implementation of strategic ICT policies, make him ideally suited to guide the Division during this period of transition.

Commenting on his appointment, Tucker stated, “I am honoured to take on this responsibility and to continue the work of strengthening the FID at such a pivotal time in its evolution. I anticipate fortifying my close working relationship with our dedicated FID team. My primary areas of focus will be on implementing the necessary infrastructure and personnel to optimize our operations, increasing employee engagement, and ensuring that the FID remains at the forefront of combating financial crimes and protecting Jamaica’s financial system from abuse.”

He succeeds Selvin Hay, who leaves a legacy of significant achievements, including the successful transformation of the FID from a division within the Ministry of Finance to a fully-fledged government department. Under his leadership, the FID played a crucial role in completing Jamaica’s National Risk Assessment, leading to the implementation of key anti-money laundering strategies. He also strengthened strategic partnerships with local law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies via numerous Memorandums of Understanding.

Reflecting on his tenure, Hay expressed, “It was a privilege to lead the FID during such a critical time. It was a true team effort from a talented, committed staff which led to the milestones and successes upon which we can proudly reflect. I am confident that Tucker, with his extensive experience and commitment to excellence, will continue to advance the Department’s mission, vision and goals.”

The FID extends its deepest gratitude to Hay for his exceptional service and leadership and looks forward to continued success under Tucker’s stewardship.