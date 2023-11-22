Organisers to release over 400,000 new tickets for the Paris Olympics Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Organisers to release over 400,000 new tickets for the Paris Olympics Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Messi condemns treatment of Argentina fans during clash with Brazil

Global enthusiasm builds as 25 countries join 2023 Reggae Marathon

Gov’t approves $1.4 billion mitigation, Christmas work programme

St James POI fatally shot by cops after being tracked to St Mary

March 2024 return date for cops charged re tiler’s bribery-murder saga

Organisers to release over 400,000 new tickets for the Paris Olympics

Student returns to classes at George’s after viral TikTok fan video 

iCreate at one-year low

Jamaican economy grew by 1.9% in Q3 of 2023, PIOJ estimates

Start Black Friday at H&L Rapid True Value

Wednesday Nov 22

27°C
Loop Sports

3 hrs ago

People take a photograph of the Olympic rings in front of the Paris City Hall, in Paris, on April 30, 2023. Olympic organisers will release 400,000 extra tickets for next year’s Paris Games and the Paralympics at the end of the month. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard, File).

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

PARIS (AP) — Olympic organisers will release 400,000 extra tickets for next year’s Paris Games and the Paralympics at the end of the month.

Organisers said Wednesday the sale will start on November 30 at 10:00 am on the official ticketing website, with seats available for all sports except surfing, in all price categories. Tickets will be sold on a first come-first serve basis, without a lottery.

Most of the tickets are for Olympic sporting events, organisers said, adding that tickets for the opening and closing ceremonies are also available.

A third of the tickets in the new allotment will be sold under 50 euros ($55). The most expensive Olympic tickets are 2,700 euros ($2,900) for the opening ceremony. The cheapest tickets are 24 euros ($26).

Organisers said they have already sold 7.2 million tickets out of 10 million available for the Olympics, with further tickets to be released next year.

The sales for the Paralympics have not been revealed. Organisers aim to sell 2.8 million of those.

The 2024 Paris Games, which run from July 26-August 11, will feature 32 sports and 48 disciplines across 37 sites. The Paralympics will then take place from August 28-September 8.

Source

Related Articles

Sport

November 17, 2023 09:03 PM

Sport

September 27, 2023 01:44 AM

Sport

September 26, 2023 04:51 PM

Recent Articles

Sport

Messi condemns treatment of Argentina fans during clash with Brazil

Sport

Global enthusiasm builds as 25 countries join 2023 Reggae Marathon

Jamaica News

Gov’t approves $1.4 billion mitigation, Christmas work programme

More From

Lifestyle

20-year-old grabs 2023 Honda HRV in Busta win

See also

A 2023 Honda HRV is the latest way the Busta soft drinks brand is creating flavourful memories with its customers. In its recently concluded Hot Summer Wheels promotion across ten Caribbean islands, o

Sport

Reggae Boyz come from behind late to qualify for 2024 Copa América

Mexico beat Honduras 4-2 on penalty kicks to also qualify for the Copa América

Sport

KC, Hydel, Clarendon College and Glenmuir reach Champions Cup semis

Title favourites Clarendon College, Kingston College (KC), Hydel High, and Glenmuir High secured their spots in the semifinals of the ISSA Champions Cup on Tuesday
Clarendon College fended off a re

Jamaica News

Salvation Army seeks $20M in Christmas drive amid ‘Kettler’ shortage

The Salvation Army has set a target of $20 million for its annual Christmas Kettle Drive but says it is experiencing a shortage of suitable persons to man the collection pots.
Most of the ‘kett

Jamaica News

No DNA link: Man freed of sexual assault charges

Trigger Warning: This article contains information of a sensitive nature. The information can potentially be upsetting and may trigger negative feelings or memories.
A St Catherine m

Jamaica News

Students travelling to school on bike killed in Westmoreland crash

Two teens were on Tuesday morning killed in a fiery crash in Petersfield, Westmoreland while on their way to school.
They were both students at Petersfield High School in the parish.
The vic

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols