Organisers to release over 400,000 new tickets for the Paris Olympics Loop Jamaica

PARIS (AP) — Olympic organisers will release 400,000 extra tickets for next year’s Paris Games and the Paralympics at the end of the month.

Organisers said Wednesday the sale will start on November 30 at 10:00 am on the official ticketing website, with seats available for all sports except surfing, in all price categories. Tickets will be sold on a first come-first serve basis, without a lottery.

Most of the tickets are for Olympic sporting events, organisers said, adding that tickets for the opening and closing ceremonies are also available.

A third of the tickets in the new allotment will be sold under 50 euros ($55). The most expensive Olympic tickets are 2,700 euros ($2,900) for the opening ceremony. The cheapest tickets are 24 euros ($26).

Organisers said they have already sold 7.2 million tickets out of 10 million available for the Olympics, with further tickets to be released next year.

The sales for the Paralympics have not been revealed. Organisers aim to sell 2.8 million of those.

The 2024 Paris Games, which run from July 26-August 11, will feature 32 sports and 48 disciplines across 37 sites. The Paralympics will then take place from August 28-September 8.