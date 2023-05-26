Oshane Waite crowned Portmore champion in SVL Domino Master Series Loop Jamaica

The highly anticipated Supreme Ventures Domino Master Series returned to Caymanas Park in Portmore for its second installment on Sunday. Over 150 contenders engaged in four rounds of intense strategic maneuvers, captivating the audience with electrifying domino action. In a display of unwavering confidence, Oshane Waite emerged as the ultimate champion.

Waite, dominating the competition with his supreme self-assurance, left no room for surprises as he clinched victory in the second Portmore leg of the series. Before the final round, Waite boldly declared that winning would be “too easy.” As fate would have it, his prediction proved accurate, effortlessly overcoming his opponents to claim the coveted title of Portmore champion. As a result, he was awarded a well-deserved cash prize of $150,000.

The final round witnessed a historic twist as two females, Monique Cunningham, and Natasha Brown, competed alongside their male counterparts for dominance.

Displaying exceptional domino skills and strategic mastery, Brown emerged as the highest-placed woman in the competition, securing the runner-up position. Cunningham showcased her domino acumen, securing a commendable fourth-place finish and proving her mettle against fierce competition.

Dwayne Brissett, the other finalist, demonstrated remarkable skill and tenacity throughout the ‘cut-throat’ format tournament, securing a commendable third-place finish.

Dwayne Tulloch, senior vice president of retail and customer operations at Supreme Ventures Limited (SVL), expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming national championship after the Portmore tournament. “After weeks of action and thrilling showdowns across Jamaica, the SVL team is thrilled to witness the growth of the Supreme Domino Master Series,” Tulloch stated.

Previous winners in community tournaments include Leroy Cooper, who triumphed in May Pen, David White, the champion of the first Portmore leg, Garfield Brissett, who earned bragging rights in Spanish Town, and Gerry Gardner, the victor in Montego Bay’s first stop.

Individuals interested in participating in this thrilling domino experience can secure their tickets at any of the 16 designated ticket outlets across the island, including Fontana Pharmacy branches, select Texaco service stations, Supreme Ventures Retail Centres, and online at caribtix.com.

The grand final, offering contenders the chance to vie for the prestigious title and a grand prize of one million dollars, is scheduled to take place at the Chinese Benevolent Association on July 2.