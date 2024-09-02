Oshawn Gibbs hits winning streak in ‘Win Now with Campari’ promotion

Repeat winner and Campari lover Oshawn Gibbs is once again victorious in winning a $25,000 cash prize. (Photos: Contributed)

The winners of the third week of the ongoing ‘Win Now with Campari’ promotion have been revealed with a very familiar figure among them.

Gibbs has been a loyal customer and a consistent entrant in the competition, and this marks his third consecutive year of winning in Campari competitions.

Following the handover of the winning cheque to Gibbs, Mark Telfer, brand manager at Campari, said it was a pleasure to handover the cash prize to another committed customer.

‘Talk about luck! His winning streak began in 2022 when he won JM$150k, then a remarkable JM$300k cash prize in 2023. We are thrilled to see our customers, like Oshawn Gibbs, enjoying Campari and continuously winning big in our competitions such as the ‘Win Now With Campari’ competition,’ Telfer said before extending his congratulations to the other weekly winners and urging others to continue participating.

‘We want to thank all of our devoted consumers by giving back to you, which we hope will inspire everyone to keep supporting the company and continue to enter for a chance to win big!’ he said.

Reflecting on his most recent victory, Gibbs had everyone’s attention when he collected his prize, as he shared his excitement and gratitude.

‘Campari is my favorite drink. I enjoy it at work, at home, and just about anywhere I go. It’s just what I prefer. I’ve been a winner of this competition 3 times now — JM$150,000 in 2022, JM$300,000 in 2023, and now JM$25,000 in 2024 — has been surprising and rewarding,’ Gibbs said.

‘At the time in which I won the $300,000 in 2023, I was really happy and it was so unexpected. It came in handy and at the right time as I was doing some construction work at my house and was low on funds and really needed money, so it came at the right time. I don’t buy it to get anything in return, but it seems like being loyal to a brand really pays off, because while I support Campari, I keep winning, which is surprising and I am grateful for that. To Campari, I want to say thank you for everything. You are the best! To those who drink in general, drink responsibly, and once you respect the drink, it will respect you,’ he declared.

Gibbs, who calls himself a ‘Campari loyalist’, talked about how important it is to drink responsibly and how much he likes the brand’s constant quality and unique taste.

His story is a testament to the connection that exists between the brand and its consumers.

With one week left in this competition, there are still amazing cash prizes ranging from JM$25,000 – JM$100,000 up for grabs.

Visit @CampariCaribbean for more information on the ‘Win Now With Campari’ summer promotion.