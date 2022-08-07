Our Angel all set for Jamaica Oaks Loop Jamaica

Trainer Robert Pearson’s OUR ANGEL is the ante-post favourite for Sunday’s Jamaica Oaks at 10 furlongs after warming up with a strong second-place run behind 2000 Guineas fourth-place colt, MORIMOTO, and four-year-old gelding, TRUE AL SKY, at nine furlongs and 25 yards three weeks ago.

OUR ANGEL has improved significantly this summer, putting herself in line for a shot to win a big purse in the absence of Saturday’s Jamaica Derby winner, ATOMICA, who she chased home in the Portmore Stakes and 1000 Guineas in May and June, respectively.

The Savoy Stomp-Myangel filly renews rivalry with SILENT MISSION and last December’s Jamaica Two-Year-Old Stakes winner, GOLDEN WATTLE, after having both behind her in the Portmore Stakes and 1000 Guineas.

GOLDEN WATTLE has failed to reproduce the form she used to upset colts and geldings in the one-mile Jamaica Two-Year-Old Stakes. SILENT MISSION twice finished close to OUR ANGEL in her second-place runs behind ATOMICA in the Portmore and 1000 Guineas.

However, OUR ANGEL returned to silence SILENT MISSION at seven furlongs on July 2. Jason DaCosta has since removed SILENT MISSION’s visor, replaced by blinkers and a figure eight, hoping to make his runner stay the Oaks distance.

The leading trainer has also called up strong Philip Parchment aboard SILENT MISSION to take over from Anthony Thomas, who now partners SUNSET SILHOUTTE, the second of four runners DaCosta has in the 11-horse line-up.

Pearson has retained Reyan Lewis astride OUR ANGEL, his third time aboard, replacing Robert Halledeen, who has been riding in Thistle Downs since July, winning four races since at the Ohio Racino.

The fillies-only Oaks brings down the curtains on the four-meet Emancipendence Racing Carnival. First post is 12:30 p.m.

CAYMANAS PARK TIPS – SUNDAY, AUGUST 7

Race 1 – 1000m Rd

Party Princess (4)

Race 2 – 1200m

Pro Johnny 25)

Race 3 -1600m

Silent Cat (9)

—-Race 4 – 1100m

Executive Chief (5)

Race 5 – 1600m

Hijo Primero (12)

Race 6 -1400m

One Don (1)

Race 7 – 1100m

Pretty Girl (3)

Race 8 – 1000m St

She’s My Friend (9)

Race 9 – 2000m

Our Angel (7)

