Our Angel lands Jamaica Oaks at Caymanas Park Loop Jamaica

Robert Pearson’s OUR ANGEL scored a convincing victory in Sunday’s 10-furlong Jamaica Oaks at Caymanas Park, registering a five-length win over joint 2-1 favourite SUNSET SILHOUTTE.

Pearson’s filly franked her strong recent form, a third-place run behind colts and geldings at nine furlongs and 25 yards on July 16, following back-to-back second-place efforts to Saturday’s Jamaica Derby winner, ATOMICA, in the Portmore Stakes and 1000 Guineas.

Stalking GOLDEN WATTLE from the start, OUR ANGEL kept pace while SILENT MISSION made her bid approaching the half-mile marker.

However, easy-going OUR ANGEL quickened three and a half furlongs out, leaving GOLDEN WATTLE and SILENT MISSION in her wake, clocking 2:11.1 for the trip.

GOLDEN WATTLE was relegated to fourth close home by runner-up SUNSET SILHOUTTE and PELICULA closing from off the pace.

OUR ANGEL, owned by Racing Assocs 2, handed Pearson his second-biggest career win following WILL IN CHARGE’s victory in the 2018 Diamond Mile.

Racing continues on Saturday.