OUR directs JPS to reverse hefty light bills via Sept rebates – MSETT

A release from the Energy Ministry on Wednesday said Portfolio Minister Daryl Vaz has been advised by the Office of Utilities Regulation (OUR) that the Jamaica Public Service Company (JPS) has been instructed to ensure that the September electricity bills of customers are reduced in a manner which will remedy disproportionate increases that were imposed during the current billing cycle.

The release said Vaz was updated to that effect in writing by Director General of the OUR, Ansord Hewitt, who on Tuesday, August 27, responded to a letter from Vaz demanding justice for JPS customers.

“The OUR directed JPS to do the following: reduce the fuel charge for the 2024 September bills by the difference in JPS’ fuel cost in July over June; bills with zero consumption that do not show a corresponding zero money value should be reissued,” Ansord reportedly informed Vaz.

The director general reportedly indicated that the directive is tantamount to a reversal of the current hefty increases.

“Please note that the directive with respect to the September bill is intended to have the same effect as what would have resulted from a reversal of the charge and reissuance of bills, except that it is a less complex process and credit will show up on September bills,” the OUR further advised Vaz.

The release said the minister has also been advised by JPS that it has agreed not to pursue any disconnections due to bill payment up to September 15, 2024.

“The directive issued by the OUR to the JPS is a significant step in the right direction. The directive is aimed at ensuring that unjust and unfair increases are remedied in the September billing cycle,” said Vaz.

“I note the OUR says the directive is tantamount to a reversal in the hefty increases via a simpler process. I will be monitoring the process closely to ensure this transpires.

“It is also encouraging that the JPS has indicated that it is not prepared to punish customers who have hefty bills which are to be remedied, by way of disconnections”, Vaz further commented.

He said he will not relent from his advocacy on the matter, and intends to follow up with both the JPS and the OUR to ensure that customers who feel unfairly burdened are treated in a ‘just and equitable manner’.

The energy minister said he is also awaiting word from the OUR on its investigation into the current JPS billing cycle, and has urged a comprehensive probe, but with an expeditious completion.

Additionally, the ministry is to continue discussions with stakeholders to ensure a special audit takes place of JPS’ billing processes, with a keen interest anticipated in the determination of the terms of reference which is to guide the probe.

The release also said the ministry has noted with concern, the outline from the OUR that the JPS breached a protocol that was established by the OUR, by issuing bills which resulted in a rate shock without explicitly agreeing to the significantly increased rates with the OUR, or having any discussion about how the bill impact could have been mitigated over several months.

The release said Vaz is insisting that the JPS ensures such a situation does not reoccur, and that the OUR continues to explore potential sanctions for the ‘out-of-protocol actions’ of the power company.