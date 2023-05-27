Outstanding 2023 summer tourist season anticipated for Jamaica Loop Jamaica

An outstanding 2023 summer tourist season is being anticipated for Jamaica as the country prepares to welcome a surge of visitors that would further consolidate the island’s status as a premier vacation destination.

Acting Deputy Director of Tourism with responsibility for the USA, Canada and Latin America, Philip Rose, told journalists that after wrapping up “our best winter tourist season”, during the 2022/23 period, Jamaica is forecast for what promises to be its best summer yet.

“I personally have never seen tourism doing as well as it is now. And I say all of this to say… that this summer is looking remarkably well,” Rose indicated.

He was addressing journalists during the launch of Frontier Airlines’ service between Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport in Dallas, Texas, USA, and Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay on May 22.

Rose advised that online activities already show increased interest and more air seats secured for travellers looking to come to Jamaica.

“We are seeing the online behaviour from the consumers that they want more and more [to come to] Jamaica. As such, we are very confident that we are going to have a fantastic summer and beyond,” he further pointed out.

The new Frontier Airlines flight arriving on May 22, had 92 passengers and a six-member crew.

It marked the ninth new flight that Frontier has introduced to Montego Bay since commencing operations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

JIS News