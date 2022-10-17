Outstanding Jamaicans to be recognised today, National Heroes Day Loop Jamaica

Two hundred and twenty-one outstanding Jamaicans will be recognised at the National Honours and Awards Ceremony today, October 17, National Heroes Day, on the lawns of King’s House, beginning at 9am.

Heading the list of recipients is Monty Alexander, who is one of 10 individuals to be conferred with the Order of Jamaica (OJ), for sterling contribution to the promotion of Jamaican music and the jazz genre interpretations globally.

Among the others to be conferred with the Order of Jamaica are Olivia “Babsy” Grange, for sterling contribution to cultural development and political administration in Jamaica; posthumously, Joan Isabelle Duncan, for distinguished services to the banking sector and the development of the money market, in particular; Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, for outstanding performance in the field of athletics at the international level; Justice (ret’d) Karl Stanhope Harrison, for distinguished service to the legal profession and the advancement of electoral democracy in Jamaica.

Also to be conferred with the Order of Jamaica are Rita Humphries Lewin, for sterling contribution to the financial sector, in particular, the stockbroking industry; Professor Maureen Elaine Samms-Vaughn, for pioneering research, clinical work and policy development in the field of child health, child development and behaviour; Audrey Vivia Sewell, for distinguished contribution to the public service; Professor Alvin George Wint, for distinguished service to the development of public and private institutions and academia in Jamaica; and Sheryl Lee Ralph (honorary), for sterling contribution as an actress, cultural ambassador for Jamaica and contribution to the international film industry.

Thirty people will be conferred with the Order of Distinction, in the rank of Commander (CD); 35, the Order of Distinction in the Rank of Officer (OD); six, the Badge of Honour for Gallantry; 29, the Badge of Honour for Meritorious Service; and 30, the Badge of Honour for Long and Faithful Service.

Two members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) will receive the Medal of Honour for Gallantry.

Meanwhile, 78 members of the uniformed groups representing the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF), the JCF, the Department of Correctional Service (DCS), and the Jamaica Fire Brigade (JFB) will be bestowed with the Medal of Honour for Meritorious Service.

The ceremony, to be presided over by Governor-general Sir Patrick Allen will be streamed live on the JIS website at www.jis.gov.jm.

For more than 50 years, the Government of Jamaica has formally recognised those Jamaicans who, by their service and contribution, have had a meaningful impact on national life.

Under the National Honours and Awards Act, promulgated on July 18, 1969, provision is made for those outstanding Jamaicans to be conferred with one of the honours of the Orders of the six Societies of Honour.

The six honours are the Order of National Hero, Order of the Nation, Order of Excellence, Order of Merit, Order of Jamaica and Order of Distinction. There is also the Medal or Badge of Honour, which recognises gallantry and meritorious service.