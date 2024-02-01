Over 100 JUTC buses to be repaired and returned to service – Vaz Loop Jamaica

The Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC) will be embarking on a refurbishing programme to return over 100 units to service.

The plans are to be rolled out with just 175 buses available where between 400 and 450 are needed to satisfy the daily needs of commuters in the Kingston Metropolitan Transportation Region,

This was disclosed on Tuesday by Transport Minister Daryl Vaz during a ministerial statement in the House of Representatives.

He said the units that will be repaired beginning in April, will be in addition to the 300 new buses the Government is actively moving to purchase over the next three years.

Vaz reminded that the first 100 of those buses are due in the island between June and July, just in time for back-to-school in September.

The minister noted that while the effort to purchase new vehicles is ramped up, “We will still need to address the system which needs more safe and dependable units to fully address the need for more units”.

“It has therefore been decided that the JUTC will embark on a bus refurbishing programme which will see 105 buses refurbished on a phased basis by the local dealers,” he added.

A breakdown of the units that will be repaired shows that 25 Golden Dragon, 30 articulated and 50 B7R buses will be retrofitted.

Vaz noted that 20 9m Golden Dragon buses that were built specifically for the hill routes such as; 52 (downtown to Stony Hill); 53 – (Above Rocks to Half-Way Tree Transport Centre – HWTTC); and 54 – (HWTTC to Border) will be refurbished between April and December 2024. The additional five 9m Golden Dragon buses will be completed by May 2025.

“Discussions are underway with the local Volvo dealer regarding the 30 articulated and 50 B7R buses. Adequate spare parts for the refurbishing programme are presently being ordered and it is anticipated that commuter wait times will decrease as a result of these units’ restoration, particularly on high-frequency routes, such as 23A, 53, 54, 75, 83, 1A, and 5A,” Vaz said.

He noted that through the execution of this initiative, the government will be able to rehabilitate buses at a significantly lower cost than purchasing new ones; extending their life span by at least five years and satisfying the overall need for dependable and safe buses without placing an undue burden on the government’s resources.

The proposal has been referred to the Public Procurement Commission for its endorsement.

Of particular note is that representatives of the companies involved will come to Jamaica to carry out the refurbishing works and Vaz said he will give instructions to ensure that there is transfer of knowledge so such repairs can be undertaken by Jamaicans in the future.

He was responding to a question from the Member of Parliament for St Mary Central, Dr Morais Guy, who enquired whether a programme to repair JUTC buses and which involved the Maxfield Avenue-based German Auto School which was previously undertaken, had been discontinued.

-30-