Over 100 rounds fired: INDECOM probe after St Ann’s most wanted killed | Loop Jamaica

The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) has launched an investigation into the double fatal shooting on the North-South Highway on May 21, in which a man, said to be one of St Ann’s most wanted, was cut down.

INDECOM, in a release, said preliminary investigations are suggesting that close to 100 rounds of ammunition were fired at the scene.

Reports from the police are that shortly before 4pm Saturday, an intelligence-driven operation led by members of the Counter Terrorism and Organised Crime Investigation Branch (C-TOC) led the authorities to a section of the North-South Highway, where they saw a white Toyota Crown motor car.

Upon the approach of the police, the men aboard the car allegedly began firing at the lawmen and a gunfight ensued.

Head of the constabulary’s Corporate Communications Unit, Senior Superintendent Stephanie Lindsay said, “In the end, we understand that two of the men were shot and injured. A police officer was also injured.

“The injured persons were taken to the hospital in St Ann where the two men died while undergoing treatment,” she said.

SSP Lindsay also said a firearm and several rounds of ammunition were seized.

One of the shooters was identified as 42-year-old Manton Brown, otherwise called ‘Banton’. Brown, the police said, was wanted in multiple cases of murder and shooting.

These include the April 2017 double murder of Alaska Castello and Adrian Thompson in Gregory Park, St Catherine; the murder of Clifford Gallimore, otherwise called ‘Chucky’ or ‘King Cover’ in Browns Town, St Ann in September 2020; and the murder of Leabert Piper in Browns Town, St Ann in February 2021.

Brown was featured in the constabulary’s ‘Wanted Wednesdays’ social media campaign on multiple occasions.

The other deceased was identified as 22-year-old Swayne Hall.

INDECOM said in its release that its response team was engaged in investigative processes in excess of 12 hours, resulting from an extensive incident scene, as the officers fired in excess of 100 rounds.

Six concerned officers attached to the CTOC Unit of the JCF provided initial accounts to INDECOM investigators and were served section 21 Notices to submit statements and attend interviews in relation to the incident.

The service weapons of the concerned officers were collected for processing and sealed for transportation and testing at the Government Forensic Laboratory, INDECOM said.

INDECOM also said one Springfield Smith and Wesson 9mm pistol was identified as the seized firearm at the incident scene.

“All persons who were traversing the highway, and may have captured video footage and or photographs of the incident, are encouraged to send the content to INDECOM via WhatsApp at (876) 553-5555, to assist in this ongoing investigation,” the release said.