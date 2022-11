Over 100 assorted rounds of ammunition were seized during a joint police/military operation at New Road, Flanker in St. James on Friday, November 25.

Reports are that at about 2:30 p.m., the team searched premises in the area. While searching the yard, two bottles, one containing ninety-two 9mm rounds of ammunition and another containing thirty-eight .40 rounds of ammunition, were found.

No one was arrested; however, the police are continuing their investigation.