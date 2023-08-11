Over 100 St Mary students receive education grants from MP Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Over 100 St Mary students receive education grants from MP

Western St Mary Member of Parliament Robert Montague.

Over 100 students in western St Mary recently received tuition grants to assist their push for tertiary education.

The grants, with a total combined value of approximately $4 million, were donated to the students by Western St Mary, Member of Parliament Robert Montague as part of his annual education initiative.

The grants were made possible by Montague’s fundraising efforts to assist the students who are moving to attend tertiary institutions, including the University of the West Indies, University of Technology, Northern Caribbean University, Monegue College and several other tertiary institutions.

Montague and his councillors hosted the handing-over ceremony on Wednesday at the Gayle Civic Centre in the constituency. A host of students and some parents attended the function.

Montague urged the students not to forget to return home to visit their families and communities after completing their tertiary education.

The West St Mary Member of Parliament also implored the students to remember the spirit of giving if they find themselves in a position later in life to assist others.

Montague also revealed his plan to establish a ‘Government Square’ in Gayle where access to facilities, including a tax office, are available in close proximity.

Separate from the fundraising effort which facilitated the issuance of the tuition grant, Montague, who’s also JLP Chairman, has spent approximately $8 million of his Constituency Development Fund (CDF) on supporting educational pursuits among his constituents.

Government Senator Abka Fitz-Henley was the guest speaker and addressed the ceremony.

Fitz-Henley urged the tertiary students to remain focused and not fall victim to many distractions which life away from home and at a tertiary institution may present.

