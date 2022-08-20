Over $100m worth of ganja seized on Portmore toll, businessman held Loop Jamaica

Lawmen assigned to the Narcotics Division have placed in custody a 37-year-old businessman of a St. Elizabeth address after he was caught transporting a large quantity of ganja valued at over $100 million on Thursday, August 18.

Reports are that at about 8:00 am during an operation, which was being conducted along with members of the Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch, on the Portmore Toll Road, a 2013 Toyota Hiace bus, transporting a quantity of processed food intended for export was intercepted.

During a search, ganja weighing approximately 700 lbs with an estimated street value of approximately US $850,000.00 was found concealed in tins labeled as canned food.

The vehicle, along with the contraband, was seized and the driver was arrested on reasonable suspicion for breaches of the Dangerous Drugs Act.

Formal charges are expected to be laid pending an interview which is to be conducted in the presence of his attorney.

The police are asking that a Taxi driver by the name of Anthony Murray, otherwise called ‘Sprang’, of Mike Town, Manchester, whom they believe can assist with their investigation to contact the Narcotics Division.