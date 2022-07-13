Over 15,000 people arrested in Jamaica in 2021 — survey | Loop Jamaica

A total of 15,277 people were arrested in Jamaica in 2021, a sharp increase of 19.1 per cent when compared with 2020.

Category one crimes, which include murder, rape, aggravated assault, robbery, and break-ins, accounted for 16.2 per cent of all arrests made during the year.

The statistics are contained in the 2021 edition of the Economic and Social Survey Jamaica (ESSJ).

According to the survey, which is an annual publication of the Planning Institute of Jamaica, category one crimes saw an overall decline of 6.0 per cent last year. However, murders increased by 10.6 per cent.

The survey noted that as with previous years, males continued to be the main perpetrators of crime with 96.5 per cent of those arrested being male. It said the number of victims of category one crimes decreased by 6.3 per cent with males accounting for 71.6 per cent of the 6,313 victims.

Meanwhile, almost one-fifth of the category one crimes continued to be registered in the parish of St Andrew, while St Catherine accounted for 15.1 per cent and Kingston 14.3 per cent.

Parish level reductions in the number of category one crimes reported ranged from a low of 0.8 per cent in Clarendon to a high of 32.1 per cent in St Elizabeth. The number of such crimes reported in Manchester increased by 20.9 per cent.