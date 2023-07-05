Over 200 children get free glasses from Courts Optical Brighter Views Loop Jamaica

Two hundred and twentyJamaican students have received a free full set of glasses -frames and lenses- through Courts Optical’s Brighter View Initiative.

The programme, which launched earlier this year assisted students aged eight to 19 years with free eye exams and the provision of prescription glasses to those in need.

Now in its fourth year, Brighter Views has gifted over 1,000 pairs of glasses to students islandwide.

“This year, once again we opened for an island-wide call for children who are experiencing vision difficulties and needed special assistance. As vision care providers, we understand that the service comes at a considerable cost that many families cannot afford. Since 2019, we have worked assiduously to help alleviate that strain. This year we had the largest number of applications ever received” shared Geaton Porter, Regional Chain Manager Courts Optical.

Alexia Boothe shows off her new glasses courtesy of the Courts Optical Brighter Views Initiative

With well over 3,000 applications received students were selected after an assessment of their financial need and severity of the eye condition. This year Courts Optical also sought out students in state care to benefit from the initiative.

“Since 2019, the initiative has been targeted towards students at the primary through to tertiary levels, this year after consultation with different stakeholders we reached out to help students currently in children’s homes across the island as they too are often in need of vision care. The programme was carried through our branches where students were referred to the optometrist for consultation and then fitted with prescription frames and lenses,” continued Porter.

“Courts Optical is excited to be able to serve our children in this way. Vision care, while very important, is often viewed as a luxury. Brighter Views is a major corporate social activity for the brand, and it continues to grow year on year” added Kerryann Ramdeen-Johns, Brand Manager Courts Optical.

Courts Optical has 13 branches across the island in Kingston and St Andrew, St Catherine, Clarendon, Manchester, St Elizabeth, Westmoreland, St James, St Ann and Portland. Courts Optical is a member of the Unicomer Group, the owners of Courts, Courts Ready Cash, Lucky Dollar, RadioShack and Ashley Furniture Homestore.