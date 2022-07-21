Over 200 people turn out for Sandals Negril job fair | Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Over 200 people turn out for Sandals Negril job fair | Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
Breaking News

Semenya finishes 13th, doesn’t advance in 5,000 at worlds

Over 200 people turn out for Sandals Negril job fair

Blaze contained at plaza; firefighters carrying out damage checks

US legends Gail Devers, Wyomia Tyus weigh in on Oregon 200m finals

Sections of St Thomas experiencing disruption in water supply

Fire at plaza in Half-Way Tree

Europe’s central bank backs larger-than-expected rate hike

INDECOM summons female cop in probe of missing social media influencer

PM lauds EU as solid development partner

Innovators urged to make greater use of country’s natural resources

Thursday Jul 21

31?C
Business
Loop News

51 minutes ago – Updated

From left: Sheena James and Daniel Williams shared bright smiles for the camera at the Sandals Negril job fair.

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

As Sandals Negril Resort and Spa continues to build its growing team of service professionals, over 200 individuals in Hanover and Westmoreland turned out to interview for available positions at the resort’s recently held job fair.

Vacancies in areas such as stewarding, watersports, sales, human resources, food and beverage and engineering were among the opportunities available to job hopefuls on the day.

The initiative saw applicants from the surrounding communities of varying age groups excited to secure their desired positions.

Roshawn Mosley was in high spirits at the Sandals Negril job fair as he waited patiently for his interview.

Human Resource Manager at Sandals Negril, Garfield Blake, shared that the job fair is a proactive approach move aimed at filling existing vacancies and future vacancies as team members enrol in the company’s exchange programmes in other islands.

“We received a large number of quality applications. This was evident in the way the applications and resumes were put together and the various levels of experience that some candidates had. Recruitment drives like this are important to Sandals Negril to make sure we are able to fill vacant positions in a timely manner. Additionally, this helps us to be able to have the labour force that we need to remain the world’s leading all-inclusive company,” Blake noted.

He also shared that plans are already in place for another recruitment drive soon.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

World Champs

Semenya finishes 13th, doesn’t advance in 5,000 at worlds

Business

Over 200 people turn out for Sandals Negril job fair

Jamaica News

Blaze contained at plaza; firefighters carrying out damage checks

More From

Jamaica News

No more than $6,000 for school registration packages

Ministry of Education issues bulletin for administrators

See also

World Champs

World Champs: I’m not in the best shape right now, says Thompson-Herah

EUGENE, Oregon: After finishing third in the women’s 100m final at the World Athletics Championships on Sunday night, Elaine Thompson-Herah revealed that she has been facing a plethora of struggles le

World News

Transgender prisoner gets two inmates pregnant in women’s prison

…has now been transferred to a male facility

World Champs

Yohan Blake blames undisclosed issue for 100m failure in Oregon

EUGENE, Oregon: Veteran sprinter Yohan Blake says an issue in the warm-up area denied him the chance of making the 100m final at the World Athletics Championships at Hayward Field.
Blake finished h

World Champs

World Champs: Shericka Jackson hunts 200m redemption

A miscalculation in the heats in Tokyo was costly: Jackson eased up at the finish line, consequently missing the semifinal by 0.004

Jamaica News

ROK Hotel to boost downtown Kingston’s economic potential – PM

Prime Minister Andrew Holness says the opening of the new 12-storey ROK Hotel Kingston will significantly contribute to the continued revitalisation of downtown Kingston, by further boosting the area’

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols