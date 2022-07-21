Over 200 people turn out for Sandals Negril job fair | Loop Jamaica

As Sandals Negril Resort and Spa continues to build its growing team of service professionals, over 200 individuals in Hanover and Westmoreland turned out to interview for available positions at the resort’s recently held job fair.

Vacancies in areas such as stewarding, watersports, sales, human resources, food and beverage and engineering were among the opportunities available to job hopefuls on the day.

The initiative saw applicants from the surrounding communities of varying age groups excited to secure their desired positions.

Roshawn Mosley was in high spirits at the Sandals Negril job fair as he waited patiently for his interview.

Human Resource Manager at Sandals Negril, Garfield Blake, shared that the job fair is a proactive approach move aimed at filling existing vacancies and future vacancies as team members enrol in the company’s exchange programmes in other islands.

“We received a large number of quality applications. This was evident in the way the applications and resumes were put together and the various levels of experience that some candidates had. Recruitment drives like this are important to Sandals Negril to make sure we are able to fill vacant positions in a timely manner. Additionally, this helps us to be able to have the labour force that we need to remain the world’s leading all-inclusive company,” Blake noted.

He also shared that plans are already in place for another recruitment drive soon.