Over 200 students to benefit from free health fair this weekend Loop Jamaica

More than 200 children are set to benefit from a free back-to-school health fair being staged by the Justices of the Peace of Jamaica Kingston Association in downtown, Kingston this Saturday.

The health fair will begin at 9am at the Kingston bookshop located at 80 King Street. A team of health professionals, including medical doctors, a dental surgeon and a dental nurse, community health aides and various categories of nurses will be present to provide medical care to students from early childhood to tertiary level.

Justices of the Peace of Jamaica Kingston Association President, Dr Mark Gonzales, said members have been working in different communities in Kingston, so they are aware of the plight of parents as they prepare for the start of the new school year.

“There is a great need for free health services. The cost of living has gone up and we know that some people really cannot afford to go to private doctors to receive care. We believe it is our civic duty as Justices of the Peace to offer this kind of service to our constituents,” he said.

The Lions Club has been partnering with the group since the inception of the project and continues to do so, while the Kiwanis Club recently came on board. The Ministry of Health and Kingston Bookshop have also partnered with the Justices of the Peace to ensure that this Saturday’s back-to-school health fair is a success.

Among the services to be offered are blood pressure checks, dental exam, eye screening, HIV testing and COVID-19 vaccination. Those wanting a medical report to take to school, are advised to take their immunization cards and the school’s medical form.

“We would like to ensure that the students have the required vaccines and that their immunization cards are up to date. We are aware that this is mandatory for some schools, and so we really want to offer our students this service,” said Dr Gonzales.

He said the health fair is made possible because of the generous support of their partners, especially the medical team.

“These are doctors and nurses who are committed. We know that especially during COVID, they were overworked, never-the-less, they have offered themselves to serve our children, and for that we are very grateful,” he said.