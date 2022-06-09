Over $20m reportedly stolen from security guards in East Kingston | Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Over $20m reportedly stolen from security guards in East Kingston
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
Jamaica News
Loop News

2 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Gunmen reportedly stole over $20 million from a group of security guards in East Kingston on Wednesday.

Reports from the police are that the guards were traveling with a large sum of money when they were reportedly held up and robbed.

Security company Berrylium Limited has since sent out a release stating the following:

“We are aware of an incident involving a Berrylium Limited vehicle that took place on June 8, 2022. The incident is now the subject of a police investigation. We will provide an update once we are authorised to do so,” the release stated.

