Over 300 St Mary residents benefit from health, back-to-school fair Loop Jamaica

More than 300 adults and children from Gully Road, Chela Bay and the Boscobel communities in St Mary were recent beneficiaries of free health care services and back-to-school supplies provided by members of Beaches Ocho Rios Resort and its philanthropic arm, the Sandals Foundation at the Boscobel Primary School.

The event, which was executed in partnership with the Ministry of Health and Wellness (MOHW), saw residents receiving services including blood pressure and cholesterol checks, health talks, advice on positive lifestyle habits, foot care and treatment as well as mental wellness support.

Heidi Clarke, Executive Director of the Sandals Foundation, shared her delight at the overwhelming turnout.

“It was incredible to see so many children and families attend this event, and together with our team members from Beaches Ocho Rios, as well as our partners, we were able to provide these services and assist families in balancing some of the costs associated with back-to-school preparations,” said Clarke.

One resident, Althea Rowe shared: “The back-to-school supplies that we received from Sandals Foundation will go a far way in helping me to provide the best opportunity for my two children to go back to school. The books and bags are high quality and the number of pens and pencils that we receive will be able to serve them for the entire school term.”

All the children on hand were assisted with school supplies, medicals, and general guidance in maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

Dorreth Miller, a senior citizen who was on hand with her grandson shared, “this event is timely and well needed. I travelled from Highgate to be here in order to not only get my health checks but my grandson was also able to enjoy a full day of physical activities and receive school supplies from the Sandals Foundation.”

A senior couple, Canute and Genneth Johnson valued the one-on-one time spent with the medical practitioners, with Genneth noting: “This event was very good for my family. My husband and I were able to get our regular checks done and had a chance to have uninterrupted conversations with the doctors right here in our community.”

Recognising the value of having other senior citizens benefit, the couple said they also shared news of the fair with their community network.

“We heard about this health fair and were able to promote it in our senior citizens’ meetings and that allowed many of the elderly within our communities to come and experience all that the health ministry and Sandals Foundation were able to do for us. This was the biggest event that we have had since the pandemic. The exercise sessions (with Jamaica Moves) allowed all age groups to participate even while we were able to play games and win prizes,” Genneth Johnson said.

Of the numerous services offered, foot care was the most popular as older residents, many living with diabetes had the opportunity to have consultations, conduct exams and receive advice on how to properly care for their feet.