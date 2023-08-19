Over 35 areas in St Andrew to be without electricity Sunday Loop Jamaica

Calling it a “tough one”, the Jamaica Public Service announced a 10-hour planned power outage for sections of St Andrew on Sunday between 7:30am and 5:30pm.

In a correspondence to customers, the light and power company listed more than 35 communities that would be affected by the power outage, which it said was due to scheduled maintenance.

“We realise the timing isn’t great, especially with the World Championships and heat, but this maintenance is an essential part of our efforts to strengthen the power system to serve you better,” JPS said.

The maintenance work will involve replacement of old poles and vegetation on major lines in the areas affected, JPS said.

The areas to be affected are:

Manor Park, East Armour Heights, West Armour Heights, Grosvernor Terrace, Lakehurst Drive, West Oakridge, East Oakridge, Stillwell Road, Norbrook Drive, Waterworks Road, Sharrow Drive, Park Way, Long Lane, Stony Hill Square, Stony Hill, Four Winds, Orange Grove, Bridgemount, Montgomery Road, Pigeonville, Gibson Road, Hermitage Dam Road, Airy Castle Road, Bowden Hill, Red Gal Ring, Seaview Road, Palamino Terrace, Golden Spring, Temple Hall, Iron River, Mt Pleasant, Lawrence Tavern, Zion Hill, Harkers Hall, Glengoffe, and roads leading off.

JPS is asking the public to bear with them.

“Our teams will make every effort to get your power back as quickly as possible,” JPS said.