Over 40 US stations join 9-day broadcast to boost Jamaica’s tourism Loop Jamaica

Forty-three radio stations from key markets across the United States are currently in the island participating in a Sandals Resorts radio remote, reaching millions of listeners and giving Jamaica’s tourism a massive boost.

Dubbed ‘Broadcast Paradise’, the event, which will last from January 13 to 21 at the Sandals Dunn’s River Resort, Mammee Bay, St Ann, will see representatives of Sandals, the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) as well as other local stakeholders being interviewed on everything tourism and given the opportunity to sell Jamaica to the island’s biggest source market (the USA).

“It is truly great that Jamaica will be hosting 43 radio stations out of the United States, which is our main source market. These live broadcasts, which will be in some of our key areas of connectivity, like Miami, Denver and Philadelphia, will amplify the island’s tourism offerings to keep us at the top-tier level as far as destinations go in the Caribbean,” senior strategist and senior adviser in the Ministry of Tourism, Delano Seiveright, toldJIS News in an interview.

“Media partnerships like these are critical to promoting and presenting Jamaica in a positive light,” he added.

Seiveright said that the high level of visibility that Jamaica will receive as millions tune in to listen to their favourite disc jockeys from several top-rated radio stations in the United States, is not only “priceless” but comes at a time when the country needs to continue the momentum and the bar set in 2023 as it relates to visitor arrivals.

“A joint partnership between Sandals Resorts and the JTB, the event will also include live interviews with key tourism stakeholders, such as Dunn’s River Falls and Park, Scotchie’s Jerk, Miss T’s Restaurant, Worthy Park Estates, Pure Chocolate Jamaica, Chukka Caribbean Adventures, Devon House, Kingston Creative Artwalk, and Bob Marley Museum,” he said.

“The radio personalities will also get a chance to experience the island’s vaunted culture, visiting several local attractions and historical landmarks when they are not on air, and with Jamaica’s tourism sector projecting unprecedented growth, the radio remote is part of Sandals and the JTB’s efforts to promote the island in the USA and to remind travellers that we remain open for business,” he noted.

Seiveright said that with Jamaica’s close proximity to the US, the country will benefit greatly from the exposure and will now have the opportunity to cement its claim as the number-one destination in the region.

“Having the media here from the United States is fantastic for us and we are going to continue to find opportunities to bring them here and to give Jamaican companies a chance to sell their brand in that forum,” he continued.

“To have the radio stations staying at Sandals Dunn’s River is truly special because the resort is the newest in the chain. We love new brands and products and we must help tell the world that this is absolutely one of the places you must visit. We are also not just focusing on just one brand. We are telling the story that paradise is not being in just one place in Jamaica, but exploring its countless attractions as well,” he said.

The tourism official noted that the radio remote is just one example of “our unbeatable, worldwide marketing efforts, which have never been more important considering the competitiveness of the tourism industry worldwide and the need to separate ourselves from our competitors”.