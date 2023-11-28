Over 400 residents screened at #KnowYourNumbers Initiative in Junction Loop Jamaica

The Ministry of Health is reporting that some 2,193 health tests were completed under the #KnowYourNumbers programme, held in St Elizabeth on Friday, November 24.

The event, which was held at Pines Plaza in Junction saw over 400 residents benefiting from core health services which included screening for body mass index, hypertension, diabetes, vision, cholesterol, and HIV/syphilis.

Oral Health Services such as dental checks and denture impressions were also on offer. The Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton was on location and highlighted the importance of the #KnowYourNumbers.

“The #Knowyournumbers campaign is very important as it helps us to educate Jamaicans about the importance of regular health screening so you can keep up to date with your health status and make the necessary changes to remain healthy.

To date, this is our second outreach in the campaign, and we hope to go across the island, so I encourage all Jamaicans to keep an eye out for us and when we are in your neck of the woods, come out, and get screened,” Dr. Tufton said.

The #KnowYourNumbers initiative focuses on getting Jamaicans to screen at least once each year to know their health status and what they need to do to modify their behaviour to reduce illness and premature mortality.

This is to provide Jamaicans with the opportunity to know what they are vulnerable to and what they need to do to correct this through lifestyle changes.

The #KnowYourNumbers major events are planned in partnership with community leaders and civic society groups to support screening and targeting the most vulnerable populations in Jamaica.

These include people living in remote, difficult, underserved, and unreached areas, to assess and provide management for illness.