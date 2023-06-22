Over $8 million in Burger King Scholarships on offer Loop Jamaica

Burger King has signalled its ongoing commitment to education in Jamaica with the investment of over $8 million in their 2023 National Scholarship Programme.

“The Burger King National Scholarship Programme has made the pursuit of academic studies possible for Jamaican students for over 20 years”, said Nadia Kiffin Green, Head of Sales and Marketing, Restaurant Associates Ltd (RAL) Burger King franchise holder.

The scholarships are open to all students enrolling in high school and university and 5th-form student-athletes. Applications will close on June 30, 2023.

“Every year Burger King endeavours to provide at least 20 students with scholarships and bursaries so they may equip themselves with the necessities to achieve a better academic standing. This year, the brightest under the sun will be awarded 27 primary, secondary and tertiary totalling over $8 million in commitment to our BK scholars over a five-year period, “she expanded.

Rashai Graham, Assistant Brand Manager, at Burger King said that “Burger King is proud to be a continued supporter of children and young adults seeking to advance their education for the betterment of themselves and Jamaica. We firmly believe that education is the key to improving the country’s welfare. We have made it so that primary, tertiary, and secondary students may apply to as many scholarships as they are eligible to maximise on all opportunities offered.”

The Burger King Tertiary Studies Awards include two bursaries valued at $300,000 each and seven scholarships each offering up to $1 million payable over three years.

Burger King also offers 6 PEP Awards at $250,000 each payable over five years and 10 book grants with a total value of $150,000. There will also be two Secondary school awards for student-athletes with each bursary with a value of $50,000.

Applicants are encouraged to check out the eligibility, benefits, and criteria for academic awards at www.raljm.com and apply by June 30, 2023.