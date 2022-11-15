Over Two Dozen Caribbean And Latin American Singers Among 2023 Grammy Nominees

BY NAN STAFF WRITER

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Tues. Nov. 15, 2022: Over two dozen Caribbean and Latin singers are among the 2023 Grammy nominees for the 65th GRAMMY Awards, which were announced today.

Puerto Rican rapper and singer, Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, better known as Bad Bunny, has created history as his album “Un Verano Sin Ti,” has become the first Latin Album to be nominated in the Grammy’s Album of the Year category.

The album has also been nominated in the Best Música Urbana Album category while Bunnyhas also been nominated for the Best Pop Solo Performance for “Moscow Mule.”

Other Puerto Rican singers dominated this year. Puerto Rican singer and songwriter Rauw Alejandro was nominated in the Best Música Urbana Album category for “Trap Cake, Vol. 2” as was Daddy Yankee for “Legendaddy” and Farruko for “La 167.”

Mark Anthony was nominated in the Best Tropical Latin Album for “Pa’lla Voy” while “Lado A Lado B,” by Víctor Manuelle, who is also from Puerto Rico, is also up for the Best Tropical Latin Album nomination as is fellow country man, Tito Nieves, for “Legendario.”

Cuba’s Cimafunk was also nominated in the Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album category for “El Alimento.”

The other Caribbean stars nominated this year are for the Best Reggae Album category and include an all-Jamaican line-up. They are Kabaka Pyramid for “The Kalling,” Koffee for “Gifted,” Sean Paul for “Scorcha,” Protoje for “Third Time’s the Charm” and Shaggy for “Com Fly Wid Mi.”

Meanwhile, the Latin singers making the 2023 nomination this year are as follows:

Best Latin Pop Album

“Pasieros,” Rubén Blades, a Panamanian musician, singer, composer, actor and activist, and Brazilian group Boca Livre.

“De Adentro Pa Afuera,” Camilo, a Colombian singer, musician and songwriter.

“Viajante,” Colombian singer Fonseca and

“Dharma+,” by Sebastián Yatra, a Colombian singer, songwriter and actor.

Best Música Urbana Album

“The Love & Sex Tape,” by Maluma of Colombia.

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

“Tinta y Tiempo,” Jorge Drexler, a Uruguayan musician, actor and doctor.

“1940 Carmen,” Mon Laferte, a Chilean musician, singer, composer and painter.

“Alegoría,” Gaby Moreno, a Guatemalan singer-songwriter, producer, film composer and guitarist.

And “Los Años Salvajes,” by Fito Paez, an Argentine popular rock and roll pianist, lyricist, singer-songwriter and film director.

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)

“Abeja,” Reina Chiquis, a Mexican-American singer.

“Un Canto por México — El Musical,” Natalia Lafourcade, a Mexican pop-rock and folk singer and songwriter.

“La Reunión (Deluxe),” Los Tigres Del Norte, a group originally founded in Mocorito, Sinaloa, Mexico.

“EP #1,” Forajido Christian Nodal, a singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist from Mexico.

And “Qué Ganas de Verte (Deluxe),” by Marco Antonio Solís, a Mexican musician, singer, composer, and record producer.

Best Tropical Latin Album

“Cumbiana II,” by Colombian singer, songwriter and actor, Carlos Vives.

The 65th GRAMMY Awards will air live on Sunday, Feb. 5, from Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena, and it will broadcast live on the CBS Television Network and stream live and on-demand on Paramount+ at 8-11:30 p.m. ET / 5-8:30 p.m. PT+. The special ceremony’s broadcast time, hosts, presenters, and performers will be announced soon.