Over two million tree planted under national initiative Loop Jamaica

The Forestry Department is reporting that more than 2,229,527 trees have so far been planted under the National Tree Planting Initiative since its launch by Prime Minister Andrew Holness in October 2019.

Three million trees were initially targeted for distribution and/or planting over the project’s three years, ending October 2022. However, the timeline was extended to March 2023 due to COVID-19.

Principal Director of Forest Operations at the Forestry Department, Jerome Smith, said while the pandemic has slowed the progress of the initiative, the agency remains confident that the target will be achieved by the end of the 2022-2023 fiscal year on March 31, 2023.

He added that with more than two million trees already planted, coupled with the intense push by the department, “and the continued support of our partners who have come on board through our various programmes, the goal is now well within reach.”

Smith said the initiative has been getting support from the My Tree Legacy Programme under which past students are encouraged to return to their alma maters to engage in tree planting to create a legacy.

Along with this is the recently launched ‘Grow with Me’ campaign, which provides free seedlings to parents and guardians to plant the umbilical cord of their new-borns, a tradition that was once popular in Jamaica.

The Forestry Department is also engaging the island’s youths through the National School Tree Planting Competition, which commenced in September.

“Environmental degradation has and continues to have far-reaching impacts on our society, and will require the participation of every Jamaican to help rebuild our defences,” stated Smith.

Approximately 200 private and public entities, along with thousands of individuals, have participated in the national initiative since its launch.

Groups or individuals interested in receiving and planting trees, are invited to contact the Forestry Department at [email protected], or call 876-618-3205.