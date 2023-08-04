‘Overnight visitor’ allegedly rapes woman in St Catherine Loop Jamaica

Detectives from the St Catherine South Police Division have arrested and charged 20-year-old Andre Collman of Brown’s Lane, Central Village in St Catherine with rape following an incident in Zambia, Central Village in the parish on Thursday, July 27.

Reports are that about 6:35 am, Collman was staying at a friend’s home when he sexually assaulted her.

A report was made to the police and an investigation was launched.

On Sunday, July 29, Collman turned himself into the police.

He was charged after a subsequent question-and-answer session in the presence of his attorney.

His court date is being finalised.