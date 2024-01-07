Overtime pay system now in place for rank-and-file cops, but… Loop Jamaica

Police Commissioner, Major General Antony Anderson, has confirmed that an overtime system has now been established for rank-and-file police officers to receive their overtime wages that were owed to them.

The development appears to bring to an end the long running dispute over unpaid overtime monies between the Jamaica Police Federation and the Jamaica Constabulary Force’s (JCF’s) High Command.

Speaking at his annual devotion exercise that was streamed on the JCF’s YouTube channel last week, Anderson said the system is not perfect, but law enforcers have been paid for their overtime work.

“We (the JCF) got things done that couldn’t be done, haven’t been done,” he declared.

“We put in place, finally, an overtime system; (it’s) not perfect, but people have been paid for the time that they work.

“It’s something that has been spoken about for a long time, (and) we got that done,” he told the audience of mainly police officers.

Major General Antony Anderson

The overtime pay issue came to a head when the police federation sued the Government, claiming that rank-and-file members of the JCF were owed billions for unpaid overtime work.

A Supreme Court ruling in June 2022 ordered the Government to implement a system to record officers’ overtime hours by March 31, 2023.

At the federation’s annual conference in May of last year, Anderson promised officers that they would receive the owed overtime pay.

However, two months later, the rank-and-file cops still had not been paid, prompting criticism from the Opposition People’s National Party (PNP), calling on the Government and the JCF to abide by the court order.

At the funeral service for slain Police Constable Damien Blair on July 15, 2023, a clearly incensed Chairman of the Jamaica Police Federation, Corporal Rohan James, said the federation will not be “muzzled, intimidated nor bamboozled” over the latest developments involving itself, the Police High Command and what he termed the council of deputies, over the contentious issue of overtime payments for rank-and-file police personnel.

He also slammed the high command for failing to make the overtime payments to rank-and-file police personnel, despite the Government having approved such a system to calculate and make the payments.

Corporal Rohan James

“I also want to say to (the Police) High Command and our Commissioner (of Police, Major General Antony Anderson), ‘God help you if the membership is not paid their overtime this month,’” declared James sternly in what appeared to be a direct threat of undeclared action or actions to come.

By late July, James was notified that following a probe into the remarks, the commissioner had asked that disciplinary action be taken against him at a court of enquiry, as he (James) was being accused of conduct contrary to the “discipline, good order and guidance of the force”.

But a Supreme Court ruling in November of last year allowed James to resume his duties, but the court battle between him and the JCF are believed to be far from over.

A senior JCF officer, through his attorney, has appealed that Supreme Court ruling.

James, on the other hand, has filed an application in the Supreme Court against Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Andrew Lewis, seeking an order holding the senior officer in contempt of court.

James, through his attorney Hugh Wildman, is contending that the high command has failed to fully reinstate him as police federation chairman, this despite the November 2023 ruling of the Supreme Court.