Owner accused of covering bullet holes in car after alleged murder Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Owner accused of covering bullet holes in car after alleged murder Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

PSOJ concerned, speaks out about actions of leaders

Stepdad gets life for brutal rape, murder of 9-y-o schoolgirl

Owner accused of covering bullet holes in car after alleged murder

PNP Women’s Movement condemns Buchanan in wake of comments on DPP

Driving Education: TransJamaican Highway donates $2.5M to literacy

15 people left homeless as gunmen set fire to houses in Portmore

Stuart Broad leads England to fifth Ashes victory in his final test

Sunshine Girls continue winning streak at Netball World Cup

JLP calls on Mark Golding to fire Isat Buchanan, PNP says he resigned

Scotiabank and American Express unveil platinum card for Jamaicans

Tuesday Aug 01

25?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

4 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

A 35-year-old sales representative from Jones Town in St Andrew is now facing three charges after reportedly renting his motor vehicle to a suspected murderer.

The police have charged Kevin Martin of Nelson Street in Jones Town with murder, accessory before the fact and accessory after the fact following a June 21, 2023, incident on Blake Road in the parish.

Reports from the Central Police are that about 12:40pm, Martin rented his Honda Fit motor car to a man who allegedly used the vehicle in the commission of the murder of 25-year-old Stephen Bryan of Malvern Avenue in Kingston.

It is alleged that Martin subsequently repaired the damaged vehicle, including by allegedly covering up bullet holes.

The police said as the investigation progressed, Martin was arrested on July 22 and charged.

His court date is being finalised.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

PSOJ concerned, speaks out about actions of leaders

Jamaica News

Stepdad gets life for brutal rape, murder of 9-y-o schoolgirl

Jamaica News

Owner accused of covering bullet holes in car after alleged murder

More From

Sport

Yohan Blake, Briana Williams, Shanieka Ricketts win in Leverkusen

Yohan Blake, the 2011 world 100m champion, along with fellow Jamaicans Briana Williams and Shanieka Ricketts emerged victorious at the True Athletes Classics, a World Athletics Continental Tour – Bron

Sport

Sunshine Girls make a big statement against South Africa at World Cup

See also

Jamaica’s Sunshine Girls finished top of their Netball World Cup pool with a perfect record by beating hosts South Africa 67-49, with both teams already through to the next phase.
The result could

Jamaica News

Cop on bike collides with cow, dies

A policeman assigned to the Westmoreland Police Division died yesterday after being in a crash involving a cow in the parish.
Loop News has learnt that the policeman was driving his motorc

Entertainment

Shenseea: From bottle girl to getting booked to perform at Dream WKND

An emotional Shenseea took to Instagram on Sunday after her Dream WKND performance to talk about the progress she’s made since being a “bottle girl” at the same event six years ago.
The ‘Blesse

Sport

Anderson breaks 800m national record to secure World Champs ticket

Navasky Anderson achieved a remarkable feat at the DC Track Championships in Fairfax, Virginia on Sunday, setting a new national record with an impressive time of 1:44.70 in the men’s 800m race,

Sport

Jamaica dominate Sri Lanka in opening game at Netball World Cup

Jamaica’s Sunshine Girls began their Netball World Cup campaign with a resounding victory, defeating Sri Lanka 105-25 in their Pool C clash in Cape Town, South Africa on Friday.
The fourth-ranked J

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols