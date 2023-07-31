Owner accused of covering bullet holes in car after alleged murder Loop Jamaica

A 35-year-old sales representative from Jones Town in St Andrew is now facing three charges after reportedly renting his motor vehicle to a suspected murderer.

The police have charged Kevin Martin of Nelson Street in Jones Town with murder, accessory before the fact and accessory after the fact following a June 21, 2023, incident on Blake Road in the parish.

Reports from the Central Police are that about 12:40pm, Martin rented his Honda Fit motor car to a man who allegedly used the vehicle in the commission of the murder of 25-year-old Stephen Bryan of Malvern Avenue in Kingston.

It is alleged that Martin subsequently repaired the damaged vehicle, including by allegedly covering up bullet holes.

The police said as the investigation progressed, Martin was arrested on July 22 and charged.

His court date is being finalised.