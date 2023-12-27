Owner of bike spots man on ‘stolen’ vehicle; suspect arrested Loop Jamaica

Owner of bike spots man on 'stolen' vehicle; suspect arrested
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Owner of bike spots man on ‘stolen’ vehicle; suspect arrested

A young man has found himself on the wrong side of the law after the owner of a motorcycle spotted him driving his bike, which the owner had securely parked in a plaza.

The accused, Chevan Walters, 25, has been charged with larceny of motor vehicle, receiving stolen property, and malicious destruction of property following the reported theft of the motorcycle from a plaza in Linstead, St Catherine, on Christmas Eve.

Reports from the Linstead police are that about 3pm, a man securely parked and locked his motorcycle at the plaza and went to conduct business.

Upon his return, he discovered that his motorcycle was missing.

A short time later, he reportedly saw the accused driving his motorcycle in Bog Walk and made an alarm.

The police said while Walters was attempting to escape, he lost control of the motorcycle and fell, damaging it.

Walters was taken into custody, and the charges were laid against him.

He is scheduled to answer to the charges in the Linstead Parish Court on January 10.

