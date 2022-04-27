P.H.A.S.E 1 Academy to host basketball showcase at GC Foster College | Loop Jamaica

Local basketball is set to get a significant boost with the hosting of Jamaica’s first men’s professional development basketball showcase by P.H.A.S.E.1 Academy at GC Foster College in Angels, St Catherine from May 2-6.

Scouts will be in attendance at the showcase that will be done in collaboration with the Jamaica Basketball Association (JaBA). Games will start at 1:00 pm daily and will go on until 7:00 pm.

P.H.A.S.E 1, in a media release on Wednesday, said the event will feature talented players from its Academies Professional Development men’s team as well as players from Canada, the United States, and Barbados.

“Other local basketball players are encouraged to come out and be a part of this grand opportunity at exposure and competition,” the release said.

It noted that players will have access to world-class trainers and compete in front of FIBA and NBA agents. Event coverage will be provided by www.elite1recruting.com and all players will receive a free self-managed profile on Elite1 Recruiting with game film and combined data.

“The event is really an opportunity to expose the Caribbean to the potential that pro-basketball has. We also have African professional teams that have a strong interest in the talent in the Caribbean and are looking for a new avenue to recruit talent,” said Wayne Dawkins, CEO of P.H.A.S.E.1 Academy.

With Jamaica’s reputation for producing high-level athletes, Dawkins explained that the decision to host its first professional basketball development showcase on the island was very strategic.

“Jamaica is an untapped market for professional basketball players, and in order to get this potential out, we need to expose the players here to higher-level competition, agents, and scouts that can help evaluate and identify their talent and connect them to professional opportunities around the world”.

Meanwhile, the president of JaBA, Paulton Gordon said events of this nature play an integral role in developing local talent.

“We are delighted to endorse the Jamaica pro-basketball showcase as it provides another avenue for the development of our local basketball talent. This showcase offers a bridge between high school basketball and the senior level, and aspiring professionals can then match their skills against international players to measure progress,” said Gordon.

“Interestingly, NBA and FIBA agents will be visiting and so opportunities for overseas contracts will also be available. It is important to keep the local-based players active as the lockdown has impacted the competitive edge. Tournaments of this nature are therefore a step in the right direction to rekindle the spirit and passion required to compete at a high level,” Gordon added.

P.H.A.S.E.1 is a global leader in athlete development. P.H.A.S.E.1 Academies are located in Canada, the United States, Africa, the Herbert Morrison Technical High School in Montego Bay, and Papine High School in St Andrew.

Its student-athletes have access to expert staff, elite training methods, top competition, and exposure to greater opportunities.