PA Benjamin leads nominations for JMEA awards Loop Jamaica

Nominees for the Jamaica Manufacturers and Exporters Association’s (JMEA) annual M&E Awards have been announced, with PA Benjamin recommended for eight categories.

The M&E awards gala will take place on October 8 at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel in Kingston, with awards in 24 categories.

Some 38 companies and three individuals were nominated for awards at the event which has not been held in person for the past two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Among the top awards is the Governor General’s Award for Manufacturer of the Year and the Governor General’s Award for Exporter of the Year. There are four new awards on offer.

Other companies with three or more nominations include Jamaican Teas, National Rums of Jamaica and Red Stripe with six nominations each; Caribbean Producers Jamaica with five, Seprod Limited with four, and Nestle Jamaica, J Wray and Nephew, Home Choice and ARC Manufacturing with three each.

Speaking at the nomination function at the BMW Showroom in Kingston, JMEA President John Mahfood said with the economy being stable for the past nine years, the manufacturing sector was poised for growth as it contributes only seven or eight per cent of GDP at present.

“If you (JMEA member companies) are successful it will encourage overseas investors to come to Jamaica”, Mahfood said.

Noting that leadership was lacking in many areas of Jamaica, Mahfood mentioned the Next Generation Leadership Award as essential “to recognise the individuals within our member companies who are poised to become the leaders of tomorrow”.

The individuals nominated for this award are Daniel Chin of Juici Beef Ltd, Sanjay Bowla of J Wray, Nephew, and Charles Barrett of PA Benjamin.