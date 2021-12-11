PAIN AND SADNESS: Residents remember 6-y-o killed in Central Kingston | Loop Jamaica

As Jamaicans in communities across the island prepare to celebrate Christmas, residents in Text Lane, Central Kingston are still on edge.

It has been five days since they lost T’Mora McCullum, a six-year-old girl who was considered a bright spark and one for the future in her community.

The pain has been particularly hard for residents, who said the child would have celebrated her birthday on December 27.

Residents said the child also lost her life after getting the chance to attend school for the first time in her life, a day earlier, and was eagerly anticipating the coming weeks.

That was not to be.

Reports are that the child was at premises on Text Lane when a man was toying with a gun when the firearm reportedly went off hitting the child on Monday, December 6.

A 55-year-old man identified as James Smith has been charged for the death.

As the pain of the child’s death lingers residents spoke about the bubbly personality of the young princess