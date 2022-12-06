Paint job: 4 held with vehicles full of alleged stolen Xmas essential Loop Jamaica

Four men were held with a large quantity of what police suspect to be stolen tins of paint in the Kingston Central Police Division Tuesday afternoon.
The men were apprehended while offloading their loot from a truck into a Toyota Probox and a Toyota Hiace minivan in the vicinity of the National Heroes Circle.
Paint is a popular hardware item during the festive season as householders spruce up their homes during the Yuletide season.
According to Berrisford Williams — superintendent in charge of Kingston Central Police Division — the men are believed to be the main perpetrators in an active larceny investigation in another police division.
Reports are that at about 12:45pm, members of the police team responded to information that men were unloading stolen items from a truck into two other vehicles in the vicinity of National Heroes Circle.
“The paints recovered are believed to be the subject of a larceny investigation in the St Andrew Central area.
“Members of the Half-Way Tree CIB are leading investigations in that matter,” Williams told Loop News.