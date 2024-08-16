Painter charged with rape after reportedly attacking female in his car

Twenty-three-year-old Orlando Dennis otherwise called ‘ Lando’ a painter of Shenton, Bog Walk, St Catherine has been charged with rape following an incident in the Angels, Spanish Town, in the parish on Friday, August 9.

Reports from the Spanish Town police are that about 11:00 pm, Dennis was assisting the woman home when he stopped the vehicle in Angel’s Haven and proceeded to ask for sexual favours when she refused he held her down and proceeded to assault her.

She reported it to the police and he was arrested on Thursday, August 15 following an interview.

A court date is being arranged for him.