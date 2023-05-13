Painter from Hagley Park Road dies in motorcycle crash Loop Jamaica

Investigators assigned to the St. Andrew South Police Division are probing the circumstances surrounding the death of a painter of Hagley Park Road, Kingston 11, who died as a result of injuries he received in a motor vehicle accident on East Avenue in the parish on Friday, May 12.

Reports from the Hunts Bay police are that at about 1:20 pm, Whyte was driving on a motorcycle along the roadway.

On reaching a section of the roadway, lost control of the vehicle and collided with into wall and a utility pole.

The police were alerted and on their arrival, Whyte was assisted to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.