PAJ alarmed at threats against TVJ journalist Giovanni Dennis Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
PAJ alarmed at threats against TVJ journalist Giovanni Dennis Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Ja’s ban on ride-hailing apps counterproductive, alarming — inDrive

JPS Foundation, NEPA plant 300 mangrove saplings

Missing 22-y-o last seen at bar in Clarendon

PAJ alarmed at threats against TVJ journalist Giovanni Dennis

Australia thrash Namibia to reach T20 World Cup Super 8s

inDrive: Danielle Anglin didn’t use platform on day she went missing

Kartel retrial hearing about protecting rights of all J’cans – lawyer

Violet Neilson, first female House Speaker in Jamaica, has died

Reputed don from Mountain View shot dead on Windward Road

Scotiabank reports robust Q2 profits amid extensive ABM upgrades

Wednesday Jun 12

30°C
Jamaica News
Loop News

4 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

The Press Association of Jamaica (PAJ) has expressed alarm at what it has described as widespread threats and abuse against TVJ journalist Giovanni Dennis since his recent special report highlighting illegal drag racing in Jamaica.

According to a statement from PAJ President Milton Walker on Tuesday night, the attacks have come since part one of his report aired on June 9 about the illegal activity in TVJ’s Prime Time News. 

“The PAJ condemns the response to the story and views it as an attack on press freedom.

“Journalists/reporters must be allowed to do their work free from fear and intimidation from whatever source,” Walker said. 

The PAJ said the matter has been reported to the police and escalated to the Cyber Crimes Unit of the Jamaica Constabulary Force.

“We urge the police to do all in their power to investigate these threats and deal with the culprits involved,” Walker said. 

At the same time, the PAJ is urging journalists islandwide to be firm and resolute in their pursuit of stories and not to be intimidated by anyone.  

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Ja’s ban on ride-hailing apps counterproductive, alarming — inDrive

Lifestyle

JPS Foundation, NEPA plant 300 mangrove saplings

Entertainment

Spice reflects on 25 years in music, shares meaning behind ‘Mirror 25’

More From

Jamaica News

Missing US teen handed over to cops by resident

Fifteen-year-old Shanoya Nicholson of a Florida, United States address, who was reported missing since Friday, June 7, has been located.
Head of the St Ann police, Senior Superintendent Dwight Powe

Business

See also

Honey Bun acquires pastry shop in Half-Way Tree Transport Centre

Honey Bun Limited, the pastry bakery announced that it acquired Swirls, a pastry shop in the Half-Way-Tree Transport Centre in Kingston.
This acquisition happened on June 1 for an unknown amount.

Jamaica News

inDrive: Danielle Anglin didn’t use platform on day she went missing

… says main suspect was not registered on ride-hailing platform

Jamaica News

Violet Neilson, first female House Speaker in Jamaica, has died

Violet Neilson, the first woman to serve as Speaker of the House of Representatives in Jamaica, has died.
She was aged 93 years.
Neilson, who served as the Member of Parliament (MP) for St James

Sport

Brianna Lyston ends season early, misses chance for Paris Olympics

Jamaica’s fastest woman over 100 metres this year, Brianna Lyston, has unexpectedly concluded her 2024 season.
“Thank you 2024, breezy signing out,” Lyston announced on Instagram on Sunday. Her pos

Jamaica News

Autopsy suite to be ready by later this year

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Dr Horace Chang has indicated that the new state-of-the-art autopsy suite will be commissioned later this year.
Chang made the commitment at

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols