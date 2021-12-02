PAJ promises ‘peak efficiency’ to get goods to J’cans this Christmas | Loop Jamaica

With cargo volumes increasing at the country’s terminals, the Port Authority of Jamaica (PAJ) says it is doing everything to get goods to Jamaicans this Christmas season.

The assurance was given by president and chief executive officer of the PAJ, Professor Gordon Shirley, during an interview with Loop News recently.

“The cargo volumes at our terminals are increasing, and we are doing everything we can to ensure that [during] the Christmas period… that they are at their peak efficiency to ensure that people can get their goods,” he said.

The PAJ is the principal maritime agency responsible for the regulation and development of Jamaica’s port and shipping industry.

In the interview, Professor Shirley also gave Loop News an update on the authority’s harbour and port services.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, Shirley said: “A number of things are happening in that sector, which says that the economy can grow once we do the right things in that sector and those that depend on it.”

He pointed out, too, that even though the island was in the heights of a pandemic, “visits to our terminals and ports has been on the increase”.

“Our business process outsourcing sector in our free zones continue to do very well and are expanding,” revealed the PAJ president.