Pakistan batter Haider Ali in hospital with viral illness Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Pakistan batter Haider Ali in hospital with viral illness Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Pig farmer who allegedly shot at cops charged

Pakistan batter Haider Ali in hospital with viral illness

$200 million flood damage to agricultural sector – Charles Jr

Jamaica U17s to face Costa Rica, Guadeloupe in Concacaf qualifiers

35 fishers graduate from safety-at-sea training programme

Guardiola looks ahead to Manchester derby

Ten Hag committed to helping Maguire return to finest form

Shaw to lead delegation to 41st Session of ICAO Assembly in Montreal

Shock, grief at Kingston Technical a day after death of schoolgirl

JaCSA to host free customer service conference next week

Friday Sep 30

25?C
Loop Sports

48 minutes ago

Pakistan’s Haider Ali bats during the sixth twenty20 cricket match against England, in Lahore, Pakistan, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary).

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan cricketer Haider Ali was taken to hospital because of a viral illness during the Twenty20 against England on Friday.

Ali is the second Pakistan T20 World Cup player admitted to hospital during the series after fast bowler Naseem Shah, who also fell ill.

Ali scored 18 runs off 14 balls but the middle-order batter felt dizziness in the dressing room and was substituted. Pakistan ultimately lost the sixth T20.

Ali has had a below-par series, scoring 11, 3, 4 and 18.

Paceman Shah spent two nights in a local hospital at Lahore because of pneumonia. He was ruled out of the remaining two T20s of the seven-match series after testing positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

Shah will isolate for two days, and the Pakistan Cricket Board said he will fly out to New Zealand with the team on Monday for a triangular T20 series also featuring Bangladesh, a prelude to the T20 World Cup in Australia.

Related Articles

Sport

September 28, 2022 08:07 PM

Sport

September 20, 2022 07:12 PM

Sport

September 14, 2022 09:12 PM

Recent Articles

Entertainment

Father, teenage son charged in killing of rapper PnB Rock

Jamaica News

Pig farmer who allegedly shot at cops charged

Sport

Pakistan batter Haider Ali in hospital with viral illness

More From

Jamaica News

Schoolgirl killed in fight at Kingston Technical High identified

See also

The schoolgirl killed during a fight with a peer at Kingston Technical High School on Hanover Street in the capital city on Thursday afternoon has been identified.
She is 16-year-old Michion Campbe

Jamaica News

Kartel’s lawyer says prison transfer in rain ‘an attempt at his life’

Move to another facility comes on eve of anniversary of arrest 11 years ago, says Isat Buchanan

Jamaica News

Student stabbed to death at Kingston Technical High

A student of Kingston Technical High School was stabbed to death, allegedly by another student, on Thursday afternoon on the school’s compound in the country’s capital city.
Information reaching Lo

Jamaica News

A plea for blood donations for former Senator Delano Franklyn

A plea has gone out for Jamaicans to donate blood for former People’s National Party (PNP) Senator, Delano Franklyn, who is hospitalised at The University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI), reportedl

Sport

Veronica Campbell Brown welcomes baby boy

Retired Jamaican sprinter Veronica Campbell Brown has welcomed her second child, Zane Lucas Brown, with husband Omar.
The eight-time Olympic medallist announced her pregnancy via Instagram on her b

Jamaica News

Man’s body found inside barrel with throat slashed

The shirtless body of a man was found inside a barrel at a section of Hellshire main road in St catherine on Thursday afternoon.
The body, with the throat slashed, was reportedly discovered by a pa

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols