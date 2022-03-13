Pakistan demands joint probe into ‘accidental’ missile fired by India

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Pakistan on Saturday demanded a joint probe into a missile India said it accidentally fired into its territory, rejecting New Delhi’s decision to hold an internal inquiry into the incident and calling on the international community to play a role.

“Such a serious matter cannot be addressed with the simplistic explanation proffered by the Indian authorities,” Pakistan’s foreign office said in a statement.

“Pakistan demands a joint probe to accurately establish the facts surrounding the incident,” it added.

India said on Friday it had accidentally fired the missile into Pakistan this week because of a “technical malfunction” during routine maintenance, giving its version of events after Pakistan warned New Delhi of “unpleasant consequences.”

The international community must play its “due role in promoting stability in a nuclearized environment,” the foreign office statement from Pakistan said, warning of “dire consequences” if any misinterpretation by one of the sides lead to an escalation.

