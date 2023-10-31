Pakistan eliminate Bangladesh from Cricket World Cup Loop Jamaica

KOLKATA, India (AP) — Shaheen Afridi’s record-breaking haul of 3-23 helped Pakistan end their four-match losing streak at the Cricket World Cup and eliminate Bangladesh from semifinal contention with a seven-wicket win on Tuesday.

Another woeful batting display by Bangladesh saw them bowled out for 204 as Afridi became the fastest bowler in ODI history to grab 100 wickets, doing it in his 51st game. The left-arm Pakistan pacer surpassed Australian pacer Mitchell Starc, who achieved the feat in 52 games.

Fit-again Fakhar Zaman, one of the three changes Pakistan made, made a triumphant return from his knee injury and made 81 off 74 as Pakistan cruised to 205-3 in 32.3 overs.

Zaman and Abdullah Shafique (68) combined in a 128-run opening wicket stand before Shafique fell lbw to offspinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz (3-60).

Captain Babar Azam’s below-par World Cup continued when he holed out at long-on after scoring 9 and Zaman missed out on his century while going for another big shot against Miraz.

Zaman had to sit out the last five games due to a knee injury, but dominated Bangladesh’s timid spin and pace with his powerful hitting as he smashed seven sixes and three boundaries, with one of his sixes measured at 95 metres.

Pakistan’s third win in seven games lifted them to No. 5 in the points table, their hopes of finishing in the top four still depends on favourable results in other games.

A sixth successive loss left Bangladesh just ahead of defending champion England at the bottom of standings on net run-rate with only two points, which also put their qualification for 2025 Champions Trophy in danger. The top seven teams at the World Cup plus host Pakistan will qualify for the eight-team event.

Afridi surpassed Starc when he pinned Tanzid Hasan leg before wicket off his fifth delivery after Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and elected to bat.

Usama Mir then plucked a superb low catch of Najmul Hasan Shanto in Afridi’s next over at mid-wicket and Muhfiqur Rahim was beaten by Haris Rauf’s length ball and was caught behind as Bangladesh slumped to 3-23 inside the batting powerplay.

Top-scorer Mahmudullah (56) and Litton Das (45) revived Bangladesh with a 79-run stand before Pakistan’s pacers rattled the opposition with reverse swing in the latter half of the innings.

Mahmudullah was undone by Afridi’s brilliant delivery as the righthander was clean bowled and Mohammad Wasim mopped up the tail by claiming three wickets off his seven balls as Bangladesh innings folded meekly in 45.1 overs.