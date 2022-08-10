Palace, Access and tTech each gain 10% on Tuesday Loop Jamaica

Palace Amusement, Access Financial and tTech Limited led gains during Tuesday’s trading on the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE).

Palace gained 10 per cent to close at $836, followed by Access up 10 per cent to $22 and Ttech up 10 per cent to $3.43.

The day’s top declining stock went to KLE Group down 14 per cent to $1.80 and Eppley Caribbean Property Fund SCC down 13 per cent to $39.

The JSE Index declined by 4,084.10 points (1.10 per cent) to close at 368,823.61 points and the volume traded amounted to 9,160,573 valued at $56,371,791.53. The Junior Market Index advanced by 10.06 points (0.24 per cent) to close at 4,134.16 points and the volume traded amounted to 10,954,252 valued at $31,979,360.33.

The JSE Combined Index declined by 3,728.16 points (0.97 per cent) to close at 382,029.74 points and the volume traded amounted to 20,114,825 valued at $88,351,151.86. The JSE USD Equities Index declined by 4.96 points (2.47 per cent) to close at 195.50 points and the volume traded amounted to 134,622 valued at $7,099.19.

Overall market activity resulted from trading in 106 stocks of which 36 advanced, 51 declined and 19 traded firm.